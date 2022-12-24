The electric bus that was operated was adjusted to the contours of Greater Bandung





PORTALJABAR, CITY OF BANDUNG – The electric bus produced by PT. Inka Multi Solution Service has been tailored to the geographical contours of the Greater Bandung Region, which includes Bandung City, West Bandung Regency, Bandung Regency, Cimahi City and Sumedang Regency. President Director of PT. Inka Multi Solution Service (IMSS) explained Junaidi, the electric buses operating in the Greater Bandung area have been tested under various road conditions such as hills, downhills, highways and toll roads. “We tested this on hill climbs, diversions, highways and toll roads with adjusted power and speed. The length and width are also in line with the Greater Bandung region, where on average the roads are narrow” , Junaidi said after the launch of Greater Bandung Mass Transport. Go green in the city of Bandung, Saturday (24/12/2022). According to Junaidi, his party has also dispatched a team of mechanics who will maintain the electric bus while it operates in Greater Bandung. Currently, only Bandung and Surabaya operate electric buses which were also used during the G20 summit. “Every time we launch a product, we also place a team maintenance to deal with this bus. So far only Bandung and Surabaya have used it,” he explained. Junaidi said that as far as support facilities are concerned, there are two public electric vehicle charging stations (SPKLU), namely at bowl and at Leuwipanjang Terminal, Bandung City. “Especially for this bus there are two SPKLUs, namely at bowl bus and at the Leuwipanjang terminal. In fact, it can still be added, but later it will depend on the local government and the PLN,” he said. PT. IMSS itself produced a total of 30 electric bus units. For Greater Bandung, eight units are currently in operation with a grant from the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia. The launch of Bandung Raya Go Green mass transportation was conducted by Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil at Leuwipanjang Terminal and Preanger Hotel in Bandung City.

