Never Again: Hurt by Partygate investigation, Sue Gray enjoys a moment out of the spotlight | Gray report





HThe name became something of a mantra for those who hoped the UK could restore order amid the bawdy chaos of Boris Johnson’s administration. Sue Gray, ministers and opposition leaders told the media last winter as anger grew over drunken No 10 parties held during lockdown while the public were banned from comforting their dying relatives. Sue Gray investigates Partygate. Sue Gray will find out the truth. In two separate bombshell releases, an interim report in January and a final report in May, the former propriety and ethics chief, with a fearsome reputation for acquiring political scalps, left no doubt. In short, uncompromising sentences, she exposed the failings of politicians and senior officials: The events I investigated were followed by government leaders. Many of these events should not have happened. But a year after Gray was tasked with establishing the facts around Partygate, a job that was taken from cabinet secretary Simon Case after it emerged his office had hosted a party itself during lockdown, friends say she was bruised by the experience. She was indeed investigating the prime minister, his line manager Case, special advisers and the No 10 press team. She had little means to retaliate against hostile briefings from special advisers as she conducted her investigation with a small team from a dusty office at 70 Whitehall. His reputation for impartiality became a shield for others, including Johnson. The politicians she criticized in her report enjoyed cordial relations with her, associates say, but her relationship with others across Whitehall, including Case, remains frosty. Gray told friends that no other official should ever again be asked to conduct such a high-profile and extensive investigation. She is now happy to be away from the limelight and has resumed the duties she enjoys doing low-key visits as the second permanent secretary of the Department of Leveling, Housing and Communities in charge of the union. In November, Gray inspected a spacecraft launch site in Shetland. An amazing place. Feeling very comfortable here, she tweeted; traveled to Orkney to study tidal and hydrogen energy projects and participated in the first-ever Islands Forum; examine free port proposals in the North East of England; and visiting Northern Ireland, as she makes sure the civil service works for the union. Gray, who is said to be the child of Irish immigrants, has a particular fondness for Northern Ireland. After joining the civil service straight from school, she took a career break in the 1980s to run a pub in the border town of Newry during the Troubles. She still visits the area with her husband, Bill Conlon, a country music singer from County Down. Those who know her say Gray, who is in her 60s, might be drawn to another big job in Whitehall, as permanent secretary heading a large department. She still believes she has a lot to offer, although she may have to wait for a labor administration before that happens.

