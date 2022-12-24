On my radar: Imran’s ex-wife is getting married in the US





Imran’s ex-wife is getting married in the United States. The ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Reham Khan (49), announced her third marriage to Mirza Bilal Baig, a business professional, actor and former model, in the United States on Friday. Baig is 13 years younger than her. It is also Baig’s third marriage. Born in Ajdabiya, Libya in 1973, Reham grew up in Pakistan. Imran Khan is married to his third wife, Bushra Wattooa, a conservative spiritual healer, and married her in 2018. A former television journalist, Reham, who is based in America, in a post on Twitter said: We had a beautiful Nikkah ceremony in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal’s parents and my son as my Vakeel. Earlier, Reham announced her marriage by posting a photo of two hands and the words: Just Married. She shared several photos on social media.

Sonia Gandhi must be in the picture On Tuesday, when Lok Sabha was adjourned for a short period over the Indo-China border issue, opposition women MPs from the NCP, YSRCP, DMK, TMC and Congress found a few minutes to catch up. Some of them were taking a group photo inside the Chamber and first missed Sonia Gandhi, who was busy speaking at the Farooq Abdullah National Conferences in the front row. Abdullah alerted them to the presence of Sonia Gandhi in the Chamber. NCPs Supriya Sule said they were coming from Sonias side to take a group photo. With a big smile, Sonia Gandhi got up and joined them.

Horrifying experience for elderly couples A shocking incident occurred in central Delhi, New Rajinder Nagar, on Monday night at around 2:15 a.m. when a police sub-inspector harassed a couple elderly with a very agitated and screaming lawyer to get their first floor house the grill door forced open to push the estranged daughter-in-law inside despite the case being pending in a city court Rohini family. In desperation, the elderly lady, Saroj Dhingra (65), kept phoning the elderly helpline and police control room for half an hour. The incident was captured on CCTV building and streets. Saroj and her husband Anil Dhingra (65+) have serious medical issues. Their only child, Rahul, got married about three years ago, but the wife, Richa Nagpal, reportedly left home after a few months as Rahul says he was unwilling to let his elderly parents live apart. Several months ago, the woman moved to Rohini Family Court to return home. Rahul disputed this. The case was listed for February 2023. In a police complaint, Saroj alleged that on Monday night Nagpal and his lawyer Ashish Kapoor, who appeared to be drunk, arrived at their home and wanted to break in. Saroj said she didn’t open the grill door lock. She called the seniors’ helpline and the police control room several times. A police check van arrived after a long delay. Meanwhile, the local police stations of Rajinder Nagar, a sub-inspector Vinod, went there and instead of helping Saroj tried to push Nagpal and his lawyer inside the house saying that she had come to collect her clothes. Frightened, Saroj did not open the lock and SI continued to tell him in a harsh tone that they were allowed to enter the house. In desperation, Saroj phoned his relatives and one of them on the phone spoke to SI and asked him to see for himself if it was a civilized time in the middle of the night for her to come and was it ethical on his part. lawyer to accompany her client at this time of night. But SI wasn’t listening. When told that his unprofessional behavior would be reported to higher law enforcement authorities, the IS said I didn’t care. After a while, the IS left with Nagpal and his lawyer. The IS threatened her and her son Rahul to have them arrested in the morning. It was shocking to see a lawyer behaving in a drunken manner engaging in an unethical practice of accompanying his client at a supernatural hour, instead of defending the case in court, Saroj alleged. A week has passed and police have yet to take action against their own IS for unprofessional behavior and against those who indulged in the mayhem.

Indian dairy owners and New Zealand workers face violence Indian dairy owners and workers in New Zealand live in fear. They face violence. A store owned by Indian-origin dairy owners was targeted by a group of burglars a few days ago. Ajit Patel, who has a dairy in Melrose Road, Auckland, said five masked men with baseball bats entered his shop and tried to take the cash register but were unsuccessful. The Patels store was among six stores in the Auckland and Waikato regions of the country that were targeted by a group of burglars earlier this week. The incident comes days after four men entered the Indian-origin Puneet Singhs dairy in Hamilton and cut off two of its employee’s fingers with a machete.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/news/radar-imrans-ex-wife-gets-married-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos