Politics
Xi Jinping stresses boosting China’s agricultural strength at key rural labor conference
BEIJING — President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to strengthen China’s agricultural power and do good work in agriculture and rural areas.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the annual central conference on rural work held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing. .
Advancing rural revitalization at all levels and accelerating China’s agricultural strength are among the CPC Central Committee’s strategic plans to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects, Xi said. .
Xi called for pushing forward work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers with emphasis on rural revitalization, and vigorously promoting agricultural and rural modernization.
Li Keqiang chaired the conference, which was also attended by Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang.
In enhancing China’s strength in agriculture, efforts should be made to reflect Chinese characteristics and take into consideration China’s national conditions, resource endowment with limited land for a huge population , the historical background of agricultural civilization and the requirement of harmony between mankind and nature, Xi said.
China should go its own way instead of just following foreign models of developing modern agriculture, Xi added.
Xi called for strengthening high-level design and making plans to accelerate China’s agricultural strength, taking steady and gradual steps and solving the most pressing practical problems for agricultural development and rural, and which are of most concern to farmers. .
Ensuring a stable and secure supply of grains and key agricultural products is always a priority, Xi said, calling for efforts to keep the country’s farmland area above the 1.8 red line. billion mu (about 120 million hectares) and effectively revitalize the seed industry. .
Xi said efforts should both be made to increase grain production and reduce losses, as well as establish a diversified food supply system and expand food sources in multiple ways.
Pushing forward rural revitalization at all levels is a crucial task to boost China’s agricultural strength in the new era, Xi said. He demanded the shift of manpower, material resources and fiscal support to rural revitalization, saying that consolidating and expanding achievements in poverty alleviation is the core task of rural revitalization.
Xi stressed the need to rely on both science and technology and reform to facilitate the work of strengthening China’s agriculture. He called for efforts to establish a multi-level agricultural science and technology innovation system with healthy division of labor and cooperation and moderate competition.
Xi stressed deepening rural reform so that more fruits of reform can be shared by farmers.
It is necessary to remove institutional barriers that prevent equal exchanges and two-way flows of factors of production between urban and rural areas, and facilitate the flow of development factors as well as various services to rural areas, said Mr. .xi.
Xi stressed that modernizing rural areas is the intrinsic requirement and necessary condition for boosting China’s agricultural power, which involves building a beautiful and harmonious countryside in which to live and work.
He demanded faster development of public service facilities in areas such as epidemic prevention, care for the elderly, education and medical care in rural areas. Efforts are needed to improve rural infrastructure, public services and the living environment to ensure that rural dwellers can lead modern lives, he said.
The Party leadership should be maintained flawlessly in work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, Xi said.
Presiding over the conference, Li Keqiang called for efforts to seriously study Xi’s important speech and well implement the decisions and plans of the central authorities.
In his closing remarks at the conference, Hu Chunhua said Xi’s important speech is a scientific guide and action plan for strengthening China’s strength in agriculture, accelerating agricultural and rural modernization and advancing rural revitalization at all levels. He stressed the prevention and control of COVID-19 in rural areas to safeguard the health of rural residents as well as production and normal living conditions.
The conference also discussed draft guidelines on key tasks to advance rural revitalization at all levels in 2023.
