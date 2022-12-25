Is this the end of Donald J. Trump?





Trump’s ineligibility will be palpable the moment the (Republican) party chooses. We all know he’s far more likely to lose the White House than anyone running for president, former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has said.

It’s been a terrible week for former President Donald Trump. On Monday, the House Select Committee released its report on the events of January 6 last year, in which it recommended that Trump face criminal charges. Then on Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns, which will show how he avoided paying taxes for many years and misled the American public. The coming months will see Donald Trump face a plethora of criminal investigations and, following the catastrophic results of the recent midterms for which he is widely blamed, he is now politically vulnerable. Especially since the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, aspires to the Republican nomination. January 6 Capitol Riots. It was a complete moral failure and a gross dereliction of duty, the first time a US president had refused his constitutional duty to peacefully transfer power to the next, she claimed. Then, referring to the tens of millions of Americans who had been persuaded by President Trump that the 2020 election had been stolen by overwhelming fraud, Cheney said we also knew that was completely wrong. Dozens of state and federal judges have dealt with and resolved all kinds of allegations regarding the election. Our legal system worked as it should, but our president did not accept the outcome, Cheney continued. One of the most shameful findings of this committee was that President Trump sat in the dining room of the Oval Office watching the violent riot on Capitol Hill for hours on television. He will not issue a public statement ordering his supporters to disperse and leave the capital, despite urgent pleas from his White House staff and dozens of others to do so, Ms Cheney added. No man who behaves this way at this time can ever serve in any office in our country again. He is unfit to perform his duties, she concluded. After one of the most extensive and aggressive congressional investigations in memory, with more than 1,000 interviews conducted and one million documents reviewed, the nine-member panel, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, recommended that criminal charges be brought against Trump and associates who helped him launch an extensive pressure campaign to try to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States ; obstruction of due process (the certification of Joe Bidens election victory); conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting or assisting an insurrection. Although it is now up to the US Department of Justice to decide whether or not to prosecute Donald Trump, committee chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said we are confident that the work of this committee will help provide the roadmap. to justice. Trump, who regularly reiterates discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen and should be invalidated, a constitutional impossibility, spent the past weekend railing against the select committee, which he described in his elegant way usual as a bunch of misfits and thugs. The DOJ has yet to bring charges against Trump, although it is already conducting two investigations against him for his involvement on January 6 and his handling of classified documents he kept at Mar-a Lago after leaving the House. Blanche early last year. An FBI raid on Trump’s Florida residence in August uncovered thousands of pages of government documents, more than 100 of which were marked classified or highly classified. The DOJ is also investigating possible obstruction of justice by Trump as part of efforts by federal authorities to recover these documents. On December 1, a US appeals court also struck a blow at Trump, overturning the judges’ appointment of an independent arbitrator to verify documents seized by the FBI in the August raid, allowing all documents to be used in a criminal investigation of the former president. As if that weren’t enough, earlier this month the first major legal blow to Trump’s business empire was delivered, with a criminal conviction on 17 counts of tax evasion, robbery and falsification of documents. trading against two corporate bodies that carry the Trump. Last name. The four-week trial provided an unflattering glimpse into the inner workings of the real estate empire that has helped Trump amass wealth, fame and political influence. October next year will see the start of a trial in which New York Attorney General Letitia James will allege that Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization were involved in a massive fraud that has been going on for over of a decade. James alleges the fraud affected all aspects of the Trump business, including his properties and golf courses. According to the lawsuit, the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating property values ​​using misleading appraisals. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Then there’s the magazine’s prominent columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the mid-1990s and defamed her. when he allegedly denied the rape, saying she was not his type. The trial judge has scheduled a trial for early February next year. Trump’s attitude towards women was exposed in a 2005 recording, which he thought was a private conversation, released in 2016. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women, I just start kissing them, a he said in the now infamous Access Hollywood recording. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. He then bragged about the standards of being a famous man: They let you. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p***y. It’s no wonder that over the past twenty years, dozens of women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct, which he has always vehemently denied. Despite all of this, his most loyal voters have always been born-again white Catholics and evangelicals. With all this baggage, will Donald Trump be the Republican candidate for the 2024 election? I don’t think so, former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said recently. Trump’s ineligibility will be palpable the moment the Party chooses. We all know he’s far more likely to lose the White House than anyone else running for president on our side of the aisle, so why should we want to go there? Wisconsin legislator. Former Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo of Florida agrees: the end is near for former President Donald Trump. He is in deep trouble as criminal dismissals pile up, he said on a morning TV show last Sunday. In the recent midterm elections, Donald Trump received a blow when he was publicly criticized by Fox News Chairman Rupert Murdoch for his backward obsession with 2020. A political loser, Murdoch warned. It turned out that the newspaper entrepreneur was prophetic. Electoral denial, as the results clearly illustrated, does not win. Looking at past grievances rather than the future has never been a winner in American politics. But Trump is unrepentant and determined to stay the course, to hell with the results. He’s repeated his lies over and over again, and it’s likely he always will. Murdoch’s media empire, once his biggest supporter, has embarked on a brutal campaign against Trump. The New York Post, Murdochs tabloid and once one of Trump’s biggest boosters, bullied him with a cover portraying him as Trumpty Dumpty. The editorial in Murdoch’s flagship newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, stated emphatically after the midterm: Trump is the Republican parties’ biggest loser. On Fox TV, Republican guests blamed him for losses in key races. And the network captioned it with headlines like Democrats see Trump as easier to beat, which went on for hours before Trump announced he would run again. With so much litigation looming and the loss of a loyal press, it’s hard to see how Donald Trump could ever be selected as the Republican nominee again. We are witnessing the end of Donald Trump. But then, the irrepressible Trump might well paraphrase Mark Twain’s famous quote upon seeing reports of his disappearance in the newspapers: The reports of my (political) death are greatly exaggerated.

John Dobson is a former British diplomat, who also worked in the office of British Prime Minister John Majors between 1995 and 1998. He is currently a visiting scholar at the University of Plymouth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/opinion/end-donald-j-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos