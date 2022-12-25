Forward Unwavering! Jokowi’s plan B against the “occupiers”





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Having abundant reserves of “treasures” from various products, it is natural for Indonesia to be possessive of its property. More recently, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) banned the export of bauxite ore so that it would not be “colonized” by other countries. The ban, which will not be formalized until June 2023, came after previously banning nickel exports, until the European Union (EU) took Indonesia to the World Trade Organization ( WTO). The bauxite ore export ban plan which will start in June 2023 was formalized on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. This is set out in the Mining and Coal (Minerba) Act Number 3 of 2020. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The ban on bauxite exports abroad is part of Indonesia’s efforts to gain added value from exports. Therefore, Jokowi stressed, so that the domestic industry can develop bauxite downstream. Jokowi said that from the industrialization of bauxite in the country, he estimates that the state revenue will increase from IDR 21 trillion to around IDR 62 trillion. However, achieving the downstream program is certainly not easy. The government has to develop its own smelter with huge costs. According to the Acting Chairman of the Indonesian Association of Bauxite and Iron Ore Entrepreneurs (APB3I), Ronald Sulistyanto, to build a bauxite smelter in Indonesia requires at least US$1.3 billion with a capacity up to 2 million tonnes of ore. For information, the Indonesian government is targeting about 12 bauxite smelters in operation by 2024. However, the special office of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for accelerating the governance of Minerba, Irwandy Arif, said that so far Indonesia has four processing and refining facilities for the alumina bauxite (smelters) that are already operating in Indonesia. Meanwhile, eight bauxite smelters are under construction to support downstream bauxite in the country. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Duh, Jakarta HI-Swollen City roundabout MRT project is Rp. 26 T (tfa/dhf)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20221225064416-4-399853/maju-tak-gentar-plan-b-jokowi-hadapi-penjajah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos