2022, a year of unforgettable crises in the United Kingdom

It was a year like no other in UK history. Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne, while a state of crisis both political and economic continued which shook the nation without precedent. The strikes were another factor that rattled the government.

Boris Johnson’s forced resignation in July, after a long list of scandals, devastated the country’s political stability and the credibility of the Prime Minister’s figure.

Johnson has also made the popularity of his party, the Conservatives, in power for 12 years sink a little more.

To pursue the Conservative agenda, Liz Truss was elected, the third woman to become Prime Minister and the shortest in the country’s history, with just 44 days in office.

Truss, true to the conservative ideological manifesto, presented a fiscal plan that proposed a 180 degree turn for the economy. It included, among other things, a tax reduction, the largest in 50 years. The markets immediately panicked and would only fully recover with the predictable resignation of the prime minister.

The election of the third Conservative Prime Minister in 2022 was not expected. The Tory bubble was beginning to disintegrate as the opposition Labor Party began to edge closer in the polls, emerging as frontrunners in the 2024 general election for the first time in several years.

After a short process, Rishi Sunak was proclaimed among his fellow supporters. Since the summer campaign, he was the favorite to replace Johnson and who time has proven him right and a chance for revenge. Months before, he had warned that Truss’ financial plan would cause a crisis. He was not mistaken and he did not miss the opportunity to break ties with his predecessors.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak waves to fellow candidate Liz Truss as they attend an election event, part of the Conservative Party leadership campaign, in London, Britain, on 31 August 2022. REUTERS – HANNAH MCKAY

Sunak talked about correcting mistakes and governing properly. Messages with which he opened the doors of Downing Street and which surely permeated both Truss and Johnson.

However, the priority of regaining the credibility of domestic politics has been displaced by urgent fires like the cost of living crisis, while new strikes from different sectors threaten to cripple the country, demanding wage increases due to soaring inflation.

It has been a year like no other in British politics. This seems to be another chapter in the turmoil within the ruling Conservative Party after Brexit, Institute for Government expert Jill Rutter told France 24.

On the other hand, 2022 reveals the deterioration and wear and tear of British politics and the inability of the Conservative Party to connect to the priorities and needs of the rest of the country, beyond those who vote for it.

The Brexit effect is spreading

Since June 2016, much of what is happening in the UK has been directly or indirectly linked to leaving the European Union, which came to fruition in January 2020.

The current crisis in British politics is the consequence of this divorce. It seems that the Conservative governments have not found a way to deliver on the Brexit promises.

The problem is that we did not agree on the meaning of the decision. We had a result, to leave the European Union, but we didn’t know why, and since then we have been discussing it, as well as the type of country we want to be and what our position in the world should be, says the professor in politics from the University of Surrey, Simon Usherwood.

The effects of Brexit are many and varied. Labor shortages in various sectors, rising prices for fresh food imported from Europe, more bureaucracy and paperwork for imports and exports.

According to the Center for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, Brexit has increased UK household food bills by £210 ($257) through 2021.

Incidentally, political tension has increased in Northern Ireland, the British region that remains in the single market and the EU customs system to prevent the return of physical borders that would jeopardize the 1998 peace agreement 2023 there will surely be local elections in this region. The parties, Sinn Fein Republicans and DUP Unionists, failed to reach an agreement to form a regional government. Unionists refuse to do so until the Northern Ireland protocol is changed.

Rishi Sunak has been much more conciliatory with Europe than his predecessors. He knows that only Brussels can guarantee these changes that will bring political stability to this troubled region.

Rishi Sunak has shown himself to be much more conciliatory than his predecessors with the European Union. Photo taken on December 19, 2022 in Riga, Estonia. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Finding a way to get Brexit done and unite this coalition was why the Conservative Party turned to someone as flawed as Boris Johnson when Theresa May came to the end of the road, but those flaws eventually defeated him, says Jill Rutter, adding that Liz Truss, who embraced Brexit opportunistically despite her campaign to stay, was elected on the promise of Brexit benefits but ran into a wall of market reality.

This reality also occurs in the fact that the UK is a different country today and with many other priorities than it was in 2016 when the divorce was won.

Succeeding in saving the economy in recession in a context of global financial crisis which affects almost the entire population is the great urgency, as well as controlling inflation which has been breaking records for 40 years and the rise in the price of electricity. ‘energy.

In December, there was hardly a single day without a strike from a different sector.

Rishi Sunak, the third Prime Minister of 2022

He is the first prime minister of Indian descent, as well as the youngest in modern history, at just 42, and the first billionaire and favorite to succeed Johnson even since his years as finance minister.

Among his promises of government is that of uniting the country in the midst of crisis and his party, an issue that is a chimera, precisely because within the conservatives there are various factions around the type of relationship to have with Europe. .

But the link with Europe is not the only divisive factor. This favoritism that has accompanied Sunak has so far not resulted in relief. Professor Usherwood points out that the Prime Minister is in a weak position in his party, ready to revolt when necessary.

This position and this perception of weakness of the Sunak government has been transmitted to the population due to the countless strikes in recent months that have put the executive in check, especially in essential sectors such as trains.

In the image, several paramedics appear during one of their strikes for the state of Britain’s public health system. December 21, 2022. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It is also seen as a disadvantage for the Tories compared to Labour, who are closing the gap and moving closer to victory in government.

As much as he’s a stabilizing force, (Sunak) doesn’t seem like someone who’s going to have a big economic growth agenda, Usherwood said.

2023 is coming with many challenges and emergencies, but with only one priority, especially for families who will have to choose between eating or heating their homes in a winter that is just beginning.