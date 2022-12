Donald Trump indictment ‘gets written’ after Jan 6 report: Kirschner

An indictment against former President Donald Trump is “being written” following the release of the final report of the House Select Committee investigating it on January 6, 2021, according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner shared a video on YouTube on Friday offering his analysis of the committee’s report and what it could mean for Trump, who Kirschner describes as trying to “unconstitutionally retain the power of the presidency.”

He argued that the contents of the committee’s report meant there was enough evidence to prosecute the former president.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally in support of Republican candidates running for state and federal state offices at the Covelli Center September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Trump dismissed the House committee’s January 6 final report as “highly partisan.” Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The former prosecutor described what he described as a “pressure campaign” that Trump waged against the Department of Justice (DOJ), state lawmakers, former Vice President Mike Pence and his own supporters.

“In a very real sense, he pressured his own base, his own supporters,” Kirschner said. “He fooled them. Now many of them were people unable or unwilling to separate fact from fiction, but they admired this man.”

Kirschner went on to say he was still reviewing the lengthy report but, “It’s now an indictment – ​​a conspiracy indictment – ​​that can write itself.”

“I mean, it’s beyond plan,” he continued. “It’s like, you know, a GPS for prosecutors. All they have to do is follow the prompts, follow the trail, review the crime evidence that has been uncovered and documented by the committee. of January 6 – God bless them – and it’s a criminal conspiracy indictment that writes itself.”

The Jan. 6 committee made criminal referrals against Trump to the DOJ for obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and incitement, aiding or aiding and abetting an insurrection. .

The decision to charge Trump can only be made by the DOJ.

In its report, the Jan. 6 committee alleged that Trump “or his inner circle engaged in at least 200 apparent acts of public or private education, pressure, or condemnation, targeting either state legislators or state or local election administrators, to nullify state election results.

The committee also said Trump made “multiple efforts” to contact witnesses before the committee and the report added, “The Department of Justice is aware of at least one of these circumstances.”

The former president criticized the committee’s report in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

“Highly Partisan Screening Committee Report Deliberately Omits Pelosi’s Failure to Heed My Recommendation to Use Troops in DC, Show the ‘Peacefully and Patriotically’ [sic] words I used, or investigate the reason for the protest, electoral fraud. WITCH HUNT!” Trump wrote.

Newsweek has asked former President Trump’s office for comment.

