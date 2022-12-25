A German-Chinese-Russian triangle over Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) with United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Beijing, December 21, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken probably thought that in his self-proclaimed role as world policeman, it was his prerogative to check what was going on between Germany, China and Russia that he was unaware of.Admittedly, Blinkens’ call to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday turned out to be a fiasco.

Most certainly, his intention was to gather details of two high-level exchanges that Chinese President Xi Jinping had successively last week with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chairman of the United Russia Party and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev respectively.

Blinken made a clever guess that Steinmeier’s phone call to Xi on Tuesday and Medvedev’s surprise visit to Beijing and meeting with Xi on Wednesday might not have been a coincidence. Medvedev’s mission would have been to convey a very sensitive message from Putin to Xi Jinping. Only last week, reports indicated that Moscow and Beijing were working on a meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping later this month.

Steinmeier is an experienced diplomat who served as Foreign Minister from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2017, as well as Vice Chancellor of Germany from 2007 to 2009 and all during the period when Angela Merkel was German Chancellor (2005 – 2021). Merkel left a legacy of rising German relations with Russia and China.

Steinmeier is a high-ranking politician belonging to the Social Democratic Party, as is current Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Certainly Steinmeier’s call with Xi was in consultation with Scholz. It’s a thing.

More importantly, Steinmeier had been instrumental in the negotiation of the two Minsk agreements (2014 and 2015), which planned a package of measures to stop the fighting in the Donbass downstream of the US-sponsored coup in Kyiv.

When the Minsk Accords began to unravel in 2016, Steinmeier stepped in with an ingenious idea that later became known as Steinmeier formula specifying the sequence of events set out in the agreements.

Specifically, the Steinmeier formula provided for the holding of elections in the separatist territories of Donbass under Ukrainian legislation and under the supervision of the OSCE. He proposed that if the OSCE deemed the ballot free and fair, a special status of autonomy for the territories would be established.

Of course, this is all history today. Merkel recently confessed in a interview with Zeit newspaper that in reality the Minsk agreement was a Western attempt to buy invaluable time for kyiv to rearm.

Given this complex background, Blinken reportedly sensed something was wrong when Steinmeier had an out-of-the-box call with Xi Jinping, and Medvedev suddenly appeared in Beijing the next day and was received by the President. Chinese. Notably, Beijing’s readings were quite optimistic about China’s relations with Germany and Russia.

Xi Jinping present a three-point proposal to Steinmeier on the development of China-Germany relations and said that China and Germany have always been partners for dialogue, development and cooperation as well as partners in addressing global challenges.

Likewise, in the meeting with MedvedevHe stressed that China stands ready to work with Russia to steadily advance China-Russia relations into the new era and make global governance more just and equitable.

Both readings mentioned Ukraine as a topic of discussion, with Xi stressing that China remains committed to promoting peace talks (to Steinmeier) and has actively promoted peace talks (to Medvedev).

But Blinken has done his job clumsily by bringing contentious issues between the United States and China to the forefront, particularly China’s current COVID-19 situation and the importance of transparency for the international community. It is not surprising that Wang Yi gave a stern sermon Blinken not to engage in dialogue and containment at the same time, or to talk about cooperation, but to stab China simultaneously.

Wang Yi said, “It is not reasonable competition, but irrational suppression. It is not about managing conflicts properly, but about intensifying conflicts. In fact, it’s still the old practice of one-sided intimidation. It hasn’t worked for China in the past, and it won’t work in the future either.

Specifically, regarding Ukraine, Wang Yi said, China has always stood on the side of peace, the purposes of the UN Charter and the international society to promote peace and talks. China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis in its own way. The United States state department readingBlinken failed to engage Wang Yi in a meaningful conversation about Ukraine.

Indeed, Germany’s recent overtures to Beijing come in quick succession Chancellor Olaf Scholzs high-level visit to China last month with a delegation from Phone calls from top German CEOs and Steinmeiers last week didn’t go down well in the Beltway.

The Biden administration expects Germany to coordinate with Washington first instead of taking its own initiatives toward China. (Interestingly, Xi Jinping stressed the importance for Germany of preserving its strategic autonomy.)

Germany’s current pro-US foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has distanced herself from Chancellor Scholz’s visit to China. Clearly, Steinmeier’s phone call to Xi confirms that Scholz is following a plan to pursue a path of constructive engagement with China, as Merkel did, regardless of how strained relations progress. between the United States and China.

That said, discussing peacemaking in Ukraine with China is a bold move by German leaders at this time, when the Biden administration is deeply engaged in a proxy war with Russia and has the firm intention to support Ukraine “as long as it takes.

But there is another aspect to this. Germany has internalized its anger and humiliation over the past few months. Germany can only feel that it has been played into the countdown to the Ukrainian conflict, something particularly infuriating for a country that is truly Atlanticist in its foreign policy orientation.

German ministers have publicly expressed their displeasure that US oil companies are brazenly exploiting the ensuing energy crisis to make windfall profits by selling gas at three to four times the US domestic price. Germany also fears that the Biden administrations Inflation Reduction Act building on fundamental investments in climate and clean energy could lead to the migration of German industry to America.

The cruellest cut of all was the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Germany must have a pretty good idea of ​​the forces that were behind this terrorist act, but it cannot even expose them and must repress its sense of humiliation and outrage. The destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines makes reviving German-Russian relations an extremely tortuous affair. For any nation with a proud history, it’s a bit too much to accept being pushed around like a pawn.

Scholz and Steinmeier are seasoned politicians and would know when to dig and hide. In any case, China is a crucially important partner for Germany’s economic recovery. Germany cannot afford to let the United States also destroy its partnership with China and reduce it to a vassal state.

When it comes toUkraine War, Germany becomes a frontline state but Washington determines Western tactics and strategy. Germany believes that China is uniquely placed to be a peacemaker in Ukraine. Signs show that Beijing is also warming to the idea.

