The price of land around the proposed house for Jokowi in Colomadu has soared to IDR 15 million per meter





TEMPO.CO, Karanganyar – House building plans for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi of Jalan Adi Sucipto, Blulukan Village, District ColomaduKaranganyar Regency, which will be given away after retirement in 2024, driving up land prices in this region. Land price in this area, especially on Jalan Adi Sucipto side, the average increase is Rp. 1 million to Rp. 3 million per meter. Read: Jokowi wants IDR 5 trillion electric vehicle subsidies, DPR: don’t be grumpy This condition was confirmed by Colomadu Sub-District Chief Sriyono Budi Santoso when asked for confirmation TempoSaturday, December 24, 2022. According to Sriyono, the land at Jalan Adi Sucipto side is basically wanted by many people, especially with the news about the project to build a house for President Jokowi. “Yes, since there was news about the purchase of land by the state for the president on Jalan Adi Sucipto, indeed many have sought information about land in this area. There are also some who asked me. And according to the survey, the average price increased by about Rs 1 million to Rs 3 million per meter, also considering the location of the land,” Sriyono said. Sriyono gave an example of land at the side of Jalan Adi Sucipto, which was initially offered at an average price of around Rp. 6 million to Rp. 10 million per meter, now some are offering prices up to around Rp. 12 million – Rp. 13 million per meter. Sriyono further said that land in the area around Jokowi’s future home is currently being targeted as it is seen to have potential, for example to open a business. However, he admitted, vacant land covering an area of ​​thousands of square meters bordering Jalan Adisucipto, is almost non-existent. “There are not enough vacant lots,” he said. A similar statement was forwarded by a Soloraya real estate agent, Bonnie Eko Bani. “Currently, the price of land has increased up to around 2 million rupees per meter. Yes, if what was originally offered was around 10 million rupees, it will increase to around 12 million rupees to 13 million rupees per meter”, he said. Bonnie admitted that the Jalan Adi Sucipto area was classified as strategic so it was targeted by many people. He also confirmed that there was news about the land being prepared for the Jokowi House candidates which had also driven up land prices in the area. “What is certain is that the land around the RM Taman Sari area (next to the land of Jokowi candidate’s house) is currently skyrocketing,” Bonnie said. He revealed that he had already offered land owned by Rosalia Indah boss. “In the past the bid for Jokowi’s house was around IDR 14 million per meter. According to the price information deal IDR 10 million per meter. Now the auction price for nearby land has reached IDR 15 million per meter,” he said. Also Read: Jokowi Gives Signal That PPKM Ends This Year, Apindo: Economic Activity Will Be Higher Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1672039/harga-tanah-sekitar-lahan-bakal-rumah-untuk-jokowi-di-colomadu-melambung-jadi-rp-15-juta-per-meter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos