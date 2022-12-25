Is Trump now obligated to lead a third party?





At some point, all decisions and chances of election in politics come down to basic math. No matter how some consultants, pollsters or campaign managers may try to complicate the process to justify their fees or salaries paid by a candidate or company, it always comes down to this: Does the calculation end on the positive” for him or her? show up, and does it end on the positive side for the contestant to win?

My mother used to say, “If you can read, you can cook”. In the arena of political elections, if you can do basic addition and subtraction, you can honestly advise a candidate to run. Former President Donald Trump has some of that basic math working against him — but also for him.

What he and his mercurial ego will really do becomes the political question of the 2024 presidential cycle.

With each passing week, more and more Republicans are reported to be suffering from “Trump fatigue.” Although many still strongly approve of most of Trump’s policies from his four years in the White House, they are growing weary of his perceived juvenile antics and insults. Worse for Trump, many now blame him for the GOP losing the chance to take control of the Senate — not just in November’s midterms, when he forced fringe candidates into the party with his endorsements, but also in 2021 when he suppressed GOP voter turnout with negative comments and attacks during Georgia’s runoff election.

On top of that, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comfortably leads Trump in the latest polls among Republicans. Given all of this, does this spell the end of Trump as a viable GOP presidential candidate?

Not necessarily. It all comes down to these pretty simple addition and subtraction equations.

In this case, the relevant question becomes: if Trump decides to run as a third-party candidate, could he manage to win enough important states to beat the GOP candidate (be it DeSantis or someone else ) and the Democratic candidate (be it President Biden or someone else)? Even a high school student who really masters math might be able to give Trump that answer.

In 2020, there were around 155 million votes cast – Biden received around 81 million to Trump’s 74 million. That said, Biden’s election victory actually narrowed to around 70,000 votes in several crucial states. If those votes had ended up on Trump’s side, he would have been re-elected.

Of the 74 million votes Trump received, some believe he could still retain around 50 million. While I think that’s a generous estimate, the fact is that tens of millions of Americans remain loyal to Trump.

This is where the next part of the mathematical equation comes in. In which states and counties are these loyal Trump voters? As the 70,000-vote margin for 2020 shows, securing a presidential victory still means winning half a percent in a district, a quarter of a percent in a county, and an eighth of a percent in a state.

And then we have to ask ourselves: how much of the roughly $100 million that Trump and his team have raised from his loyal supporters would he be willing to spend to, first, show up at the polls in every state, and then, get his “loyal”. “voters to go to the polls? If the past mid-term serves as an example, it is not much.

This becomes a basic mathematical answer. If Trump isn’t willing to spend a realistic amount of money to self-fund a third-party presidential campaign, the high school math whiz might tell him flatly that it doesn’t make sense to try.

But what if Trump’s ego tells him he has to run in 2024 as a third-party candidate to avenge Biden’s 2020 win and as a way to stick him to those ‘Republican rats’ who are deserting the Trump ship en masse? What if Trump finally rolls out a kinder, softer, more political version of himself for 2024?

I argued that even though Trump has announced his candidacy, I don’t believe he intends to run a full campaign. Instead, I believe he made the announcement to keep his “franchise” viable and to continue bringing in campaign donations. Of course, Trump has proven the predictions about him wrong before.

It really comes down to basic math equations when it comes to Trump’s competitiveness in a Republican primary or as a third-party candidate. With his fading star, are the numbers still there to keep him going?

Probably not, but Trump and his ego may soon see an opening as clear as day – especially if he remembers that in 1992, Texas businessman Ross Perot, even after making bizarre claims, has when even managed to collect 19% of the vote in the race against the government of the time. Bill Clinton and incumbent President George HW Bush. It’s a number Trump knows he could surely do better, and it could lead him to believe he could muster just enough states and electoral votes to win in a three-way race.

To this day, some believe that Perot – and his fragile ego (sound familiar?) – came forward only to act as a “spoiler” to prevent Bush’s re-election. Could Trump do the same to punish DeSantis and ‘disloyal’ Republicans? This answer has nothing to do with basic math, however, and everything to do with a “sandbox mentality”.

Douglas MacKinnon, a policy and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and former Special Assistant for Policy and Communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

