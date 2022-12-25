UK set to increase defense spending in 2024-25





Amid soaring inflation, the UK is set to increase defense spending in 2024-25, the Telegraph reported. The newspaper said the conflict in Ukraine was among the reasons cited by the UK Ministry of Defense when it argued for the Treasury hike. In its Friday article, the newspaper claimed that the decision on defense spending had already been made in principle, although the details had yet to be finalized. Final figures are expected by spring 2023, when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could officially announce the increase. According to The Telegraph, the British government is seeking to ensure that the defense budget does not fall relative to inflation. UK to increase defense spending Telegraph EuropeToday https://t.co/l85aROUURa – samjenatagac (@samjenatagac) December 24, 2022 We will avoid a real cut in the defense budget, an anonymous government source confirmed to the newspaper. While former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a major investment program in the British military in 2020, the largest since the end of the Cold War, the British defense budget is still expected to fall in real terms between 2022 and 2024 due to soaring inflation, the article noted. Professor Malcolm Chalmers, deputy chief executive of the Royal United Services Institute’s military think tank, told the media that the defense budget is expected to grow from 48.6 billion to 50.1 billion ($60 billion) in 2024 to achieve the government’s objective. This would translate to at least $1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in additional expected investment. Read more: Reham Khan ties up for the third time The Treasury reported that the acquiescence could be due to geopolitical concerns raised by the British government, particularly in light of Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine, the article notes. Since late February when the conflict erupted, London has been one of kyiv’s staunchest supporters, supplying it with weapons and military training. Last September, the British government pledged to spend as much or more than 2022 on military aid to Ukraine next year. According to the press release, Britain was the second largest military donor to Kyiv, having committed some $2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) at that time. Read more: Start of joint exercises of US and UK military forces in Europe Russia, in turn, has consistently condemned Western arms supplies to Ukraine, saying they only serve to prolong the conflict. Moscow has also repeatedly warned that NATO member states are becoming increasingly involved in the conflict, which could potentially lead to a direct military confrontation with Moscow. Article by RT with additional input from the Global Village Space press office.

