Donald Trump NFTs See Major Price Drop, Heading Towards Zero?





Days after former President Donald Trump’s NFT collection made headlines in the cryptospace and caught the eye of social media, the excitement surrounding the digital collectible appears to have waned. With the prices and trading volume of Trump NFTs declining, the NFT collection appears to be struggling for existence.

Donald Trump NFT price drop

According to data compiled by OpenSea, a platform that monitors the non-fungible token (NFT) market, the value of digital trading cards featuring Donald Trump has fallen 72% in the past few days; after card prices skyrocketed nearly 350% at launch.

publicity

Trading volume for Trump’s NFTs, which was developed on the Ethereum scaling network Polygon, hit an all-time high on Dec. 17, according to data provided by CryptoSlam. At the time, the volume crossed the $3.5 million mark. On the OpenSea site, sales of Trump digital trading cards also fell, from a peak of 6,661 on December 17 to just 529 on December 22 and 260 on December 23.

On Monday, however, trading volume fell 57% to around $836,000 in ETH, with the average sale price dropping to nearly $466. Currently, NFTs are down 72%, with each card now worth just 0.23 ETH or $280, as of December 24. Although the only silver lining for its initial investors – those who bought them at $99 at launch – still enjoy a decent profit margin of 182%.

Trump’s First NFT Launch

Earlier this month, Donald Trump released an official statement that he would make a “big announcement” via his Truth Social website. Many analysts have speculated that the announcement could be linked to his potential run for president in 2024.

However, this turned out to be Trump’s first stint with NFTs, where he was quoted saying:

My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career! Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards

Mixed reception on Trump NFTs

NFTs have received a mixed reception from the crypto community, with some mocking the artwork while others applauding the former President of the United States for being among the few politicians to push the Web3 narrative.

Speaking to the OAN Network regarding NFTs, Donald Trump said, “You know, it’s kind of a cartoon art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said , oh, I always wanted to have a 30 -inch waist.

Pratik has been a crypto evangelist since 2016 and has covered almost everything crypto has to offer. Whether it’s the ICO boom, the bear markets of 2018, the Bitcoin halving so far – he’s seen it all.

The content presented may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market conditions. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or publication assumes no responsibility for your personal financial loss.

