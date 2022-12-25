What does the world need to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth?

In November, hundreds of business CEOs and heads of state gathered in Bali, Indonesia for the B20 Global Business Summit. The topics on the agenda this year revolved around three interconnected goals: sustainability, inclusion and economic growth.Far from being in conflict with each other, these three objectives could be mutually reinforcing. A sustainable world could contain climate change and preserve natural capital and biodiversity. Inclusiveness would create economic opportunity and shared progress for all. And while some believe that economic growth is incompatible with the fight against climate change, it is necessary to produce the financial resources necessary to create a sustainable and inclusive world provided that these resources are used correctly.To estimate the magnitude of the challenges ahead, we looked at two critically important indicators. First, we measured the sustainability gap, which is the additional investment in low-emission technologies each country needs to make to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Given that the world is on track to deplete its carbon budget, the amount of carbon dioxide it can emit without triggering dangerous levels of global warming by 2030, there is little time left to make critical investments. The transition to a net zero economy will require decisive action by the end of this decade.Another indicator, which we call the empowerment gap, equates to the level of consumption required to meet basic needs like food and energy, have discretionary income beyond the essentials, and be able to deal with emergencies. By our calculations, the empowerment line amounts to $11 per person per day in the poorest countries and $55 in the richest countries (at 2011 purchasing power parity). If every household in the world could reach this level of consumption by 2030, every adult by 2050 would have grown up out of poverty and into economic security. But here, too, the world should make radical changes before the end of this decade.Economic growth could help us achieve both of these goals. Governments could spend part of the revenue from growth to bring the poorest households into the global middle class, while allocating part of it to building green infrastructure. At the same time, the research we presented at the B20 Summit suggests that growth alone will not be enough to close the sustainability and empowerment gaps. If the countries and regions we studied maintained their current spending levels, few would be able to close more than half of their empowerment gap by 2030, and none would close more than half of their empowerment gap. sustainability. In the United States, for example, we estimate the empowerment gap at $5 billion and the sustainability gap at $5.6 billion. If the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.1% for the rest of the decade, the country would close only 36% of its empowerment gap and 7% of its sustainability gap by 2030.The situation is very different in Sub-Saharan Africa, where we estimate the empowerment gap to be much larger, at $10.3 billion, with a sustainability gap totaling $600 billion. Growth (as currently projected) is only expected to close 6% of the empowerment gap and 25% of the sustainability gap.To close these gaps, economic growth should be supported by additional forces. Business-led innovation, for starters, could shift the current growth model in a way that is more oriented towards inclusion and sustainability. Large G20 companies spend more than $2 billion a year on research and development and therefore have a vital role to play in developing new technologies and solutions to reduce the costs of the sustainability transition. And when these companies figure out how to reduce the cost of low-emission infrastructure, they could also help shift growth toward sustainability by shifting consumer preferences toward green products, as electric vehicle makers have done in recent years. . At the same time, when accompanied by public strategies and policies that promote education, training, childcare, healthcare and inclusive employment, business-led innovation could contribute close the empowerment gap by increasing workers’ incomes.Government and philanthropy could also direct public incentives and resources towards sustainability and inclusion. For example, governments could mobilize more private capital for sustainable projects by investing in them, an approach known as blended finance. Carbon taxes and subsidies for low-carbon projects could also encourage investors to close the sustainability gap. Alternatively, governments could use direct transfer payments to move more households above the empowerment line.Unfortunately, the current empowerment and sustainability gaps around the world cannot be closed immediately. But that should be a rallying cry, not a cause for inaction. Companies must not only rise to the challenge and innovate; they must also seize the many opportunities that already exist. Similarly, governments and philanthropists should focus on areas where markets are currently insufficient. If the private, public and social sectors work together, we could generate the sustainable and inclusive growth the world urgently needs.Project union

? Sven Smit is a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and co-chair of the McKinsey Global Institute.

? Anu Madgavkar is an associate at the McKinsey Global Institute.

? Kevin Russell is a Principal Investigator at the McKinsey Global Institute.