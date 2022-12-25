Donald Trump thinks Americans only say ‘Merry Christmas’ because of him





Love him or hate him, surely we can all agree that Donald Trump talks pure shit all the time.

The former President of the United States is not a big fan of accountability; however, he absolutely adores taking credit for himself in any way he can.

One of his more bizarre unsubstantiated claims is that he single-handedly brought the term “Merry Christmas” back to Americans. He Made America Merry Christmas Again (MAMCA).

MAMCA. Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

During an interview with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on a Christmas special on Newsmax last year, Trump claimed he had brought the common saying back.

According to The Mirror, the 76-year-old said: “The country started with this ‘revival’ a little before that, and it was awkward for shops to say ‘Merry Christmas’.

“You would see these big chains, they want your money but they don’t mean ‘Merry Christmas’. And they were using reds and they were using whites and snow but they weren’t saying ‘Merry Christmas’.

“When I started campaigning, I said, ‘You’re going to say Merry Christmas again. And now people are saying it.

“It was a big part of what I was doing, I was saying it all the time during that period I’m telling you, we brought it back very quickly.”

But if he can reckon he brought Merry Christmas back to Americans, he nearly killed Santa Claus for a seven-year-old.

Back on Christmas Eve 2018, Trump and his wife Melania were taking part in a festive tradition, in which they took calls from children calling the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracker ( NORAD), seeking updates on the big bearded man’s progress.

One of those kids was Collman Lloyd, from Lexington, South Carolina, and none other than The Donald took the call.

He screwed it up. Credit: Planetpix / Alamy Stock Photo

Now, of course, a little conversation on the phone between a guy in his 60s and a seven-year-old stranger is always going to be awkward, but Trump might have been able to fall back on classic conversation starters: what are you fancy for Christmas? Are you excited? Do you prefer Republicans or Democrats? That sort of thing.

However, Trump did not elect for any of the above, preferring instead to inadvertently undermine the entire purpose of the call.

“Do you still believe in Santa Claus? He asked. “Because at seven o’clock, it’s marginal, isn’t it?

Fortunately, the question didn’t shake Collman’s belief — largely because she’d never heard the word “marginal” before.

She simply replied, “Yes sir” and confirmed to The Post and Courier that Santa Claus had indeed devoured the glazed sugar cookies and chocolate milk she had left for Santa Claus.

So there was nothing marginal there, thank you very much Donald.

