Trump rails against January 6 committee after release of final report





Former President Trump spoke out on Friday against the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising after the release of the committee’s final report on the attack.

Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social that the American people had been “deceived by lies” about the committee’s attack.

The committee released its report on Thursday with its findings on the Capitol riot, including a series of 11 recommendations for actions Congress should take to prevent efforts similar to those to overturn the results of the presidential election. of 2020 do not happen again. He also asked the Justice Department to pursue four criminal charges against Trump.

Trump said the committee “cut the part” of his speech at the rally at the Ellipse preceding the riot in which he said protesters would march to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically.”

He said in his speech at the Ellipse that he knew people would go to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically,” but also said in his speech that people needed to show “strength” to “take back our country” and called on people to “fight like hell.”

Trump said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, “deliberately omitted” in a public committee to hear part of a tweet he posted Jan. 6 in which he had told the protesters to “go home with love and in peace.

For references from Trump’s tweet, Cheney only read the part in which he said, “It’s the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped of great patriots that have been treated badly and unfairly for so long.”

The committee showed an image of the full tweet during the hearing.

Trump also refuted the committee’s statement that he did not respond to violence for 187 minutes when he told rioters to go home and leave the Capitol, saying he tweeted after 25 minutes and an additional 30 minutes after the first tweet.

The first tweet Trump referenced told people to “support our Capitol Police and law enforcement,” while the second tweet asked everyone on Capitol Hill to “remain peaceful” and “no violence.” “.

But Trump previously slammed Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet to the two, saying he lacked the “courage” to do what was necessary to protect the country and the Constitution. This tweet no longer appears to be on Trump’s Twitter page.

“America demands the truth,” he said.

Trump repeated that he had requested the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guardsmen to provide security for the event. The Associated Press reported that Trump participated in talks before Jan. 6 about a National Guard response, but he never signed an order for the guards before or during the riot.

The committee blamed Trump for delays in deploying the National Guard from Washington, DC.

Trump falsely claimed that President Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser refused his push to deploy the National Guard. The President serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the DC National Guard and has the authority to deploy them in a situation.

Juilliard furloughs professor amid sexual harassment accusations

Pelosi has repeatedly dismissed Republicans’ claims that she has the authority to call in the National Guard and has failed to prepare the Capitol police.

Trump said the committee “barely discussed the catastrophic security failures” that occurred on Capitol Hill. The committee mentioned the security response in an appendix to the report, but mainly focused on what led to the riot.

Trump also said the committee failed to mention the election was a ‘corrupt disaster’, referring to his false claims that the election was stolen, and failed to ‘produce any evidence’ that he wanted violence in the Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3787613-trump-rails-against-jan-6-committee-following-final-report-release/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos