After deadly shootings: More riots in Paris





After the murderous shootings in a Kurdish district of Paris, riots break out again. Clashes erupted with police on the sidelines of a peaceful protest to commemorate the three dead on Friday. In Paris, several thousand people took to the streets after the murderous attack in a Kurdish cultural center. Representatives of Kurdish groups, left-wing parties, anti-racist groups and others gathered in Place de la Republique in the east of the French capital to commemorate the victims of the attack. Some participants shouted slogans against the Turkish government. On the sidelines of the largely peaceful protest, there were clashes with police. Protesters threw objects and clashed with security forces, who used tear gas. At least four cars were overturned, at least one of which was set on fire. Garbage cans also burned and bus stops were destroyed. Kurdish activists speak of “terrorist attack” There had already been clashes between protesters and security forces on Friday evening. Earlier, a man fired several shots at a Kurdish community center, as well as a restaurant and a hair salon opposite the center, killing three people. Three other people were injured in the attack. According to the Kurdish association CDK-F, all the victims are Kurdish militants, including a young woman and a musician. The CDK-F accused the Turkish state and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of being responsible for the crime and called the attack a “terrorist attack” which came after numerous Turkish threats. Turkey has long fought Kurdish independence aspirations, which are promoted by the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party, the PKK, among others. Investigators assume a racist motive The alleged perpetrator, a 69-year-old Frenchman, is now being investigated for a possible racist motive, as announced by the French prosecutor’s office. Investigators said he had said he was a racist. The former train driver was taken into custody at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the man was clearly targeting foreigners and acting alone. He has no known ties to right-wing extremists or other radical groups. Broadcaster BFMTV wrote that the suspect said he wanted to specifically attack the Kurdish community. Investigations into intentional homicides and serious violence were opened on Friday. According to prosecutors, the maximum sentence for the suspect is life imprisonment. The man has previous convictions for illegal possession of weapons and violent crimes and was arrested last year for an attack on migrant camps. He was released from prison only in December. Turkish and Kurdish meeting points better protected After the attack, France wants to protect Kurdish meeting places. Throughout the country, guards must be put in place at places where the Kurdish community gathers. Darmanin also wants to check if there are other threats against Kurds in France. The Interior Minister also announced that he would also protect Turkish diplomatic missions in the country to prevent counterattacks.

