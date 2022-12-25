Jokowi wishes a merry Christmas and prays for peace for all





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo congratulates all Christians celebrating Christmas 2022. congratulations Jokowi transmit through his personal Instagram and Twitter social media accounts. Read also : Christmas Mass 2022, congregation fills Jakarta Cathedral Church Jokowi also prayed that everyone will always be protected by peace, happiness and love. “My Christian brothers and sisters who rejoice to welcome Christmas wherever they are”, said Jokowi, quoted on his official Instagram account, on Sunday (25/12/2022). “May peace, happiness and love always cover our every step,Jokowi added. In the upload, Jokowi shared an animated video of a simple family celebrating Christmas. A grandfather and his grandson hold gift boxes under a Christmas tree decorated with stars and lights. Behind him, an old woman sat behind a table with a glass in her hand. A young mother seems busy walking back and forth carrying food while their children bustle around and play on the sides and under the table. Also Read: Vice President Maruf Amin wishes Merry Christmas and invites all parties to spread love Outside the house there is an animation of President Jokowi wearing his white shirt and black pants. Sleeves rolled up, Jokowi appeared to wave to the occupants of the house and was greeted by a man. Read also : Pope Francis sacrifices Russia at Christmas mass: power can make humans bully their neighbors Earlier, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin also conveyed Merry Christmas wishes. He said Christmas is an impetus for Christians to spread love and compassion. “For Christians in the homeland, I wish you a Merry Christmas. May the celebration of Christmas be a form of gratitude to Almighty God, who always pours out his gifts for mankind,” Ma’ruf said in his statement. written, Sunday (25/12/2022).

