Donald Trump’s niece just dropped a bombshell about daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner





Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, just dropped more bombshells on the former president in a revealing interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump should face criminal charges for ‘violent attack’ on Capitol Hill

Over 75 gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list

Splash News

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly cut ties with Donald Trump

In her latest interview with Msnbc, as more Republicans continue to distance themselves from former Potus, the 57-year-old psychologist revealed that the former president’s 76-year-old daughter, Ivanka Trump, 41, , and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, also 41, is among those who have distanced himself from him and has now severed ties with him as he is “losing value”.

She also went on to say that the couple, who served as Trump’s senior adviser when he was in the White House, now realize that he has ‘damaged them, at least socially’, and they want to get away from him. and politics in general. Therefore.

Splash News

We already knew Ivanka was going to take a back seat in her father’s third presidential run, telling the public she was choosing to focus on her husband and children this time around, but now Mary has gone into more detail. in his cousin’s decision. , saying that she and Jared “finally realized that they gained more by staying away from Donald than by staying aligned with him”.

“Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party and in terms of politics in general. And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately rich people outside of whatever Donald does, so they don’t need him to the same degree as ‘they might have.’ she added.

It’s already happening… https://t.co/CMz05YcExn

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 13, 2022 Criticism of Mary Trump continues

Mary Trump didn’t just spill family secrets, as she also told Msnbc’s Ali Velshi that she thinks her uncle will “burn it all down” if the GOP abandons him, because he tends to lash out. to those who he believes have wronged him. “Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears losing his relevance,” she warned, adding that it would not be “smart to ignore him” because the “Republican Party strategy of simply deciding to turn in a different direction won’t work” when Trump “won’t let them” and Republican lawmakers are “largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers that party continues to pose to this country.”

Mary Trump tells Republicans to prepare because her sociopathic uncle is about to ‘burn it all down’ “Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears losing his relevance,” she told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “When he fears he is no longer the… https://t.co/Iv9FSinPgd

— [email protected] (@poppwigglewigg1) December 14, 2022

“They created this monster. Republicans have been doing this forever. It happened with the Tea Party and now Donald is just the latest incarnation of creating a monster that they think they can control and they end up being controlled by the monster, so to speak,” she continued. “So they can’t just give it up because they need the base. They’re tied to this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, misogynistic base that they continue to have to respond to. They can’t say that out loud then they waltz around it.”

“We can’t let Donald get away with this nonsense,” she demanded. “He’s from the Republican Party and he represents the Republican Party as much now as he did six years ago.”

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump sues The New York Times and his niece Mary Trump over tax history https://t.co/7ECpshjmJk

— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 22, 2021 Mary Trump’s previous criticism of her uncle

This isn’t the first time Mary Trump has shared her true, less than glowing views of her uncle, as she previously described him as a ‘fraud’ and a ‘bully’ in her tell-all 2020 book, Too Many. and never enough: how my family created the world’s most dangerous man. She also previously sensationally confessed to being the Times’ source of information in her article exposing Trump’s tax records (which he tried to sue her and the Times for $100 million in October 2021) even telling the Daily Beast that she was “proud” of providing the information to reporters. She also said, “I think he’s a loser,” in an earlier statement to Nbc News, alongside numerous other unflattering comments.

READ MORE: Attorney General finds Donald Trump owed millions to ‘foreign creditor’ he ‘did not disclose’ while president

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/mary-trump-ivanka-trump-cut-ties-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos