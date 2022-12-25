Turkish Tayfun missiles countered by the natural fortress of the Aegean islands in Greece

Much has been heard and written about the Tayfun ballistic missile test by Turkey A few days ago. This is a short and medium range missile, which managed to hit a target at a distance of 561 kilometers in 458 seconds.

The missile launch was received with rave reviews from the Turkish press, which pointed out that the missile’s capabilities are such that it can hit many places in neighboring countries, including most of Greece.

This missile should enter service in the next few years, after further preliminary tests. It will be added to an arsenal of smaller missiles like Yldrm (150+ km) and Bora (300 km).

The successful (?) launch of Tayfun has whetted the appetite of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanexpert analysts from the neighboring country claiming that Turkey has an even more impressive missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers in the pipeline.

At the same time, there are rumors that, together with the Russians, Turkey is preparing a hypersonic missile. This scenario is probably remote, as the technology behind these weapons exceeds the existing capabilities of the Turkish defense industry.

It is obvious that the missiles and their tests are part of the more general tension which Erdogan cause with Greece for pre-election reasons. However, this does not mean that we should not be vigilant on our part.

Greece’s reaction to this news has been quite cold, with the military staff stating that it was already known and that there is a response plan.

The main weapon to deal with this whole situation is something for which the Turks have focused their aggression against Greece and are furiously demanding – the demilitarization of our islands.

Their geographical distribution in the Aegean Sea creates a shield that can hardly be penetrated by the existing weapon systems of the Turks. And with properly deployed air defenses, all Turkish ballistic missiles and drones will be an easy task to manage.

Greece can deal with this kind of weapon systems with the Patriot and the S-300 in Crete, while at the same time there are other weapon systems. Everyone in NATO knows that Greece (unlike Turkey) has an excellent air defense, a real fortress that can cover most threats from the Turkish side.

At the same time, the reinforcement of the Greek forces with weapons such as the new frigates and the Rafale (or the F-35 later), adds an additional headache to Turkey.

Not only will they be able to withstand any ballistic attack, but they will also be able to launch their own weapons (the Meteor and Scalp missiles are shaking the Turkish army) deep into the Turkish hinterland.

In the air, the Turkish F16s now take off with fear of the Rafales which can hit them from afar, while the much-heralded Turkish drones will be detected and dealt with by various means, including Israel’s special “dome”.

The problem that could arise concerns “saturation” attacks, ie the concentration of fire on a single target (such as a frigate).

There, Turkey has a clear advantage as its defense industry is one of the most dynamic in the world, with billions in exports, huge production capacities and constant development of its weapons systems.

Turkey can therefore produce large quantities of weapons, which may not be as sophisticated or reliable as those of more advanced countries, but they do not cease to be a powerful factor that gives impetus not only to the national economy but also to Turkish aggression against all countries in the region.

Here, Greece, with mistakes upon mistakes and a complete obsolescence of the national defense industry over the decades, this does not mean that in a potential crisis there are no weapons and planning (and common sense always needed) to give the right answer.

As long as the islands and the geographical blessing of the Aegean exist, the opposite side will always have a serious problem to solve.

And it will be practiced for a long time to come to maps with the range of certain Protolean missiles, for which it would be a surprise if they managed to pass over Lemnos before being shot down.

Panagiotis Tritaris is a columnist for Automotive News.