After being highlighted by Jokowi, Gerindra asked JakPro to create a Sunter ITF timeline





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hinted at the construction of a waste power plant or an intermediate treatment facility (FIT) Sunter, North Jakarta (Jakut). Gerindra DPRD DKI members asked Jakarta Propertindo (JakPro) as the project developer to make a timeline for ITF Sunter’s progress. “I asked them to do it. So far they haven’t opened it, the timeline has never been exposed. So, we see that things are going well, it turns out that at the end of the year, it was like that,” said DKI DPRD member of the Gerindra faction, Syarif, when contacted, Saturday (24/12/2022). “Logically, the money is invested in the PMD (regional capital participation) which goes to JakPro, it is the people’s money. The people want to know what the timeline looks like,” said Commission Secretary D DPRD DKI. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Secretary of Commission D DPRD DKI of the Gerindra Syarif faction (Photo: Doc. DPRD DKI) Syarif said the Sunter ITF project was stopped due to the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020 and 2021. However, currently the regional budget has improved and ITF projects should no longer be stalled. “We understand that, two years of porous PAD (Regional Sourced Income). This year is encouraging, don’t repeat it (it’s stalled),” he said. He is optimistic about the project ITF Sun will be completed in 2023 as long as the three parties involved in the project work together. “He is optimistic that it will end in 2023 with conditions. It’s a bit complicated, but it’s starting to unravel. At Sunter ITF, there are related parties sitting together, hanging out together. Don’t sit together , don’t hang out together. Who is it? The Environmental Service, JakPro and private partners,” he said. ITF Sunter Dispel Jokowi Previously, President Jokowi admitted that he was furious because waste management activity in Jakarta had not been completed. Jokowi highlighted the waste management project in Sunter, North Jakarta, by building an incinerator. According to him, the project has been going on for a long time, even when he was still governor of DKI Jakarta. However, so far this has not materialized. “When I became governor of DKI, Sunter, yes, we started, until I was not governor, I haven’t even signed yet. Even if we planned it, I don’t know if it’s done now,” Jokowi said at the 2022 Environment Funds Management Agency (BPDLH) National Working Meeting at AA Maramis Building, Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Central Jakarta on Wednesday. (21/12). By 2023, he called for this project to be completed. More recently, Jokowi pushed DKI Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi about the realization of this project. “But I have my doubts, not because of Mr. Heru, but because it’s been like this since the beginning. In 2023, be careful, you can still take a step back,” Jokowi said.

