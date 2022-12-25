Kurdish organization accuses Turkey of attacking community center

The Kurdish Democratic Council of France (CDK-F) considers “unacceptable” that the shooting which killed three people in front of a Kurdish community center in Paris on Friday afternoon was not qualified as a “terrorist attack”.

“It is unacceptable that the name of terrorism is not given and that they try to convince us that it is a simple extreme right () who came to commit this horrible attack on our territory”, declared Agit Polat, a CDK-F representative, during a press conference he gave about 100 meters from the attack.

“The political situation in Turkey regarding the Kurdish movement makes us think that these are political assassinations”, underlined Polat, adding that, according to the Kurds of France, “the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish state, are behind the attack.”

French Interior Minister Grad Darmanin earlier said the alleged attacker acted alone and wanted to “attack foreigners”.

CDK-F representatives called on the French authorities “to stop intransigence towards the Turkish authorities when it comes to the security of the Kurds”.

“The French authorities must accept us and stop this cynical game,” Polat said, adding that he had “expressed his fears” about the security of the Kurds to French intelligence services “just 20 days ago”.

Jean-Luc Mlenchon, a radical leftist leader in France, was also present at the interview, and said he “doesn’t believe in chance when it comes to killing Kurds in Paris”, which comes around 10 years after the triple assassination of Kurdish militants in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital.

The CDK-F believes that the Turkish secret services are behind this affair.

Regarding the victims of today’s attack, CDK-F said one was a Kurdish artist, a recognized political refugee, who is “persecuted in Turkey for his art”. The second man was “an ordinary Kurdish citizen” who frequented the community center daily.

The woman killed had applied for political asylum, but it was rejected by the French authorities.

The Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF) expressed in a statement its condolences to the Kurdish Cultural Center and the CDK-F “with which we maintain a long friendship, forged in our mobilizations against pan-Turkism and Turkish fascism. “.

A 69-year-old gunman opened fire Friday at a Kurdish cultural center and hair salon in Paris, killing three people and injuring three others, witnesses and prosecutors said.

The shooting shortly before noon (11:00 GMT) caused panic on rue d’Enghien in the capital’s trendy 10th arrondissement, a bustling district of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.

Witnesses told AFP that the shooter, described by police as white, of French nationality and previously accused of racist violence, first targeted the Kurdish cultural center before entering a hairdressing salon where he been arrested.

The Kurdish community center, called Center Ahmet Kaya, is used by an association that organizes concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region.

Clashes with the police

Hours after the attack, Kurdish protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas to try to disperse them as they tried to break through a police cordon deployed to protect Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin who arrived on places.

Protesters threw objects at police while expressing their fury at an attack they saw as deliberate and which French security services had done too little to prevent.

Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.

The shooter, named William M. in French media, had already been linked to two previous murder attempts in 2016 and 2021.

The retired train driver was initially convicted in the first case in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but freed on appeal, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters without giving further details.

In the second case, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly attacking migrants in tents in the Bercy district in December 2021, Beccuau added.

At least two migrants were injured by a sword used in the attack, a police source told AFP at the time.

“The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

Authorities are likely to face questions in the coming days about why the shooter was recently released on bail given his criminal record.

He suffered facial injuries on Friday and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Kurdish Democratic Council of France and the Kurds present at the scene stressed that the shooting coincided with the 10th anniversary of the murder of three Kurdish activists in Paris.

A Turk was charged with the January 9, 2013 killings, but died in custody before being tried.

Families of the victims have long pointed the finger at Turkey for orchestrating the deaths of the three women, who were shot in the head and neck, and France for failing to investigate properly.

“The Kurdish Democratic Council of France condemns in the strongest terms this despicable terrorist attack which took place following multiple threats from Turkey, an ally of Daesh,” he said, using an alternative name. for the Islamic State terrorist group.

