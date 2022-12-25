President Joko Widodo reviewed the plan for the development of sugarcane as bioethanol at PT Energi Agro Nusantara (Enero), Mojokerto Regency, East Java Province.

Alternative BBM named E20

The sugarcane bioethanol program is expected to increase national bioethanol production to 1.2 million kiloliters in 2030.

Indonesia is currently intensively developing new and renewable clean energy to replace fossil fuels. This was done in order to enhance energy security in the country.

A number of routes are being taken to obtain products that can replace the role of fuel oil (BBM). Several programs for this conversion include the biodiesel-35 (B-35) and bioethanol programs, which were originally 5% (E5) to E20.

Evidence of the government’s seriousness in making sugarcane-based bioethanol an option for fuel conversion has been repeatedly given by President Joko Widodo. One of them was during a working visit to the PT Energi Agro Nusantara bioethanol plant in Mojokerto Regency, East Java on Friday (4/11/2022). On this occasion, the Head of State expressed his hope that the sugar cane bioethanol program for energy security can proceed as planned.

The program aims to increase bioethanol by 5% (E5) in fuel oil (BBM), to E10, E20, etc. If sugarcane succeeds, the B30 of palm oil can be increased again, to boost Indonesia’s energy security.

For information, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) and Lemigas have actually been more advanced in blending biodiesel energy from palm oil. No longer B30, but has entered B40.

In fact, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Lemigas have conducted tests on a number of vehicles using B40 and B30D10 fuel, and the tests have already undergone 50,000 km road tests. Now the test vehicle is running revision and vehicle ratings.

Regarding the sugarcane bioethanol program, President Jokowi requested that the sugarcane bioethanol program for energy security be a solution to increase the amount of national bioethanol production by 40,000 kiloliters (kl) in 2022 to 1.2 million cl in 2030. Reflecting on a study conducted in Brazil, We know that the energy produced from 1 ton of sugar cane is equivalent to 1.2 barrels of crude oil.

“If sugarcane is successful, then the 30% biodiesel (B30) from palm oil can be increased again. This will enhance the energy security of our country, Indonesia,” Jokowi said in a statement. release, Saturday (5/11/2022).

It is well known that Indonesia continues to increase its efforts to use renewable energy sources to reduce fuel imports. This was done after the successful implementation of the B30 biofuel blending program.

President Jokowi admitted that the government is currently drafting a presidential regulation (perpres) on accelerating national self-sufficiency in sugar and supplying bioethanol as fuel (biofuel).

“The bioethanol product is one of the by-products of the sugar cane feedstock industry,” he added.

President Jokowi explained that Indonesia had been an exporter of sugar in the 1800s. However, he said, Indonesia now has to import sugar in very large quantities, both for domestic consumption and industrial needs.

Therefore, President Jokowi instructed the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN Ministry) to improve the quality of sugarcane seeds with the best varieties in the world. “To achieve independent food safety goals, including no longer importing sugar from other countries. I ask Indonesian farmers and sugar factories to cooperate well,” he added.

Apart from the problem of the farmers, President Jokoi felt that it was also necessary to upgrade the machinery of the sugar factory. These machines must be replaced by more modern tools and use the latest technologies. “If we can prepare 700,000 hectares (ha), we (Indonesia) can be independent. We will be self-sufficient in sugar in the next five years and now we are only 180,000 ha,” he said.

On the same occasion, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, said that the downstream potential of sugarcane-based bioethanol opens up opportunities to create energy security and create a new renewable energy mix and eco-friendly. This, he said, could be achieved by reducing reliance on domestic fuel imports.

In 2021, Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) Bioethanol Study Team conducted a study on blending 5% Ethanol in Pertalite (RON 90) to be the same quality as Pertamax (RON 92). In fact, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the US Grains Council (USGC) supported ITB research team have successfully compiled a strategic roadmap to accelerate the implementation of bioethanol in Indonesia.

The roadmap study, the preparation of which started in 2021, was carried out to support the implementation program for the use of bioethanol in motor vehicle fuels and to prepare the bioethanol sector in Indonesia. As is known, on November 4, 2022, President Jokowi launched the bioethanol program, an ethanol blend made from sugarcane for gasoline-type fuels.

Director of Bioenergy, General Directorate of EBTKE, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Edi Wibowo revealed that currently, the total production of new fuel grade bioethanol reaches 40,000 KL per year, i.e. well below the requirement of KL 696,000 per year for initial implementation in East Java and Jakarta regions. “The available supply of PT Enero and PT Molindo as producers of the new fuel-grade bioethanol can only supply about 5.7% of the needs of East Java and Jakarta. This means that from the point of view of the offer, it needs to be increased,” Edi said.

Bioethanol blend was actually tested with 2% (E2) content in East Java in 2018. However, the results show that the price of bioethanol blended fuel is still slightly higher than the price of non-OSP fuel. It’s just that with the increase in fuel prices and the importance of efforts to increase energy security, the reintroduction of bioethanol blended fuels has once again become a strategic issue.

On the same occasion, ITB’s bioenergy expert, Tatang Hernas Soerawidjaja, appreciated President Jokowi’s decision and said that bioethanol blending could be a solution to reduce the pressure of fuel imports that weighed on the balance. trade in Indonesia. “If we take the successful example of using diesel import substitution with the Biodiesel program, we can also reduce the pressure on gasoline imports, which is a much larger share than diesel fuel,” Tatang said.

ITB research results show that Indonesia saved $2.6 billion in foreign currency by replacing imported diesel through the palm oil-based biodiesel program. On the other hand, the ITB report predicts that Indonesia will import up to 35.6 million kiloliters in 2040, nearly double the amount of fuel oil imported in 2021.

In other words, through the use of bioethanol as a fuel mixture, it can reduce imports of gasoline-type fuels, reduce polluting emissions from vehicles and create potential jobs in the agricultural sector and the production of bioethanol.

Author: Firman Hidrato

Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. Indonesia.go.id