PM Modi will address the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2022 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the last Mann Ki Baat of 2022 on Sunday.

The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly Prime Minister’s radio programme, will air at 11am today.

PM Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their contributions for the next episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25.



Prime Minister Modi has urged people to write on the NaMo app and MyGov app or log their messages to 1800-11-7800.

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” said that our country is home to the oldest traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote and advance it as much as possible.

The Prime Minister highlighted how Indian music has brought people together not only in India but also abroad. Music not only relaxes the body but also brings joy to the mind, music also connects our society, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also gave an example of the Naga community and their efforts to preserve and conserve their glorious cultural heritage. During Man Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about the Greek singer – “Konstantinos Kalaitzis” who sang Bapu’s favorite song during the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.

“The singer has so much affection for India, that for the past 42 (forty-two) years, he has come to India almost every year. He has studied the origin of Indian music, different musical systems Indians, different types of ragas, talas and rasas as well as different Gharanas. He studied the contribution of many great personalities to Indian music; he also understood closely the different aspects of classical dances of India. Now he has brought together all of these India-related experiences very nicely in one There are about 760 images in his book titled Indian Music. Such enthusiasm and fascination with Indian culture in other countries is really heartening,” he said. -he declares.

“In the past eight years, the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times. Speaking of electric musical instruments, their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world.The biggest buyers of Indian musical instruments are developed countries like USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK It is fortunate for all of us that our country has such a rich heritage of music, dance and art,” Prime Minister Modi said.

PM added that we all know the great wise poet Bhartrihari for his “Niti Shatak”. In one of the verses, he says that the attachment to art, music and literature is the true identity of humanity. In fact, our culture elevates it above Humanity, even to Divinity. In the Vedas, Samaveda has been called the source of our diverse music. Be it Maa Saraswati’s Veena, Bhagwan Krishna’s Flute or Bholenath’s Damru, our gods and goddesses are also attached to music. We Indians find music in everything. Whether it is the murmur of a river, the drops of rain, the chirping of birds or the resonating sound of the wind, music is present everywhere in our civilization. This music not only relaxes the body but also brings joy to the mind. Music also connects our society.

“While Bhangra and Lavani have a sense of fervor and joy, Rabindra Sangeet uplifts our souls. Tribes across the country have different musical traditions. They inspire us to live in harmony with each other and with nature. Our forms of music have not only enriched our culture but also left an indelible mark on world music. The fame of Indian music has spread to every corner of the world,” the Prime Minister reiterated.

The Prime Minister urged everyone to take similar initiatives and work for the preservation of cultural styles and traditions in their respective regions and areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat the place of honor in various editions of Mann ki Baat.

