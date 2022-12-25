Politics
PM Modi will address the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2022 today
The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly Prime Minister’s radio programme, will air at 11am today.
PM Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their contributions for the next episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25.
Prime Minister Modi has urged people to write on the NaMo app and MyGov app or log their messages to 1800-11-7800.
Sharing MyGov’s invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The last #MannKiBaat of 2022 will be on the 25th of this month. I look forward to receiving your input for the program. I urge you to write on the app NaMo, MyGov or record your message at 1800-11-7800.”
Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” said that our country is home to the oldest traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote and advance it as much as possible.
The Prime Minister highlighted how Indian music has brought people together not only in India but also abroad. Music not only relaxes the body but also brings joy to the mind, music also connects our society, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also gave an example of the Naga community and their efforts to preserve and conserve their glorious cultural heritage. During Man Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about the Greek singer – “Konstantinos Kalaitzis” who sang Bapu’s favorite song during the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth.
“The singer has so much affection for India, that for the past 42 (forty-two) years, he has come to India almost every year. He has studied the origin of Indian music, different musical systems Indians, different types of ragas, talas and rasas as well as different Gharanas. He studied the contribution of many great personalities to Indian music; he also understood closely the different aspects of classical dances of India. Now he has brought together all of these India-related experiences very nicely in one There are about 760 images in his book titled Indian Music. Such enthusiasm and fascination with Indian culture in other countries is really heartening,” he said. -he declares.
“In the past eight years, the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times. Speaking of electric musical instruments, their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world.The biggest buyers of Indian musical instruments are developed countries like USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK It is fortunate for all of us that our country has such a rich heritage of music, dance and art,” Prime Minister Modi said.
PM added that we all know the great wise poet Bhartrihari for his “Niti Shatak”. In one of the verses, he says that the attachment to art, music and literature is the true identity of humanity. In fact, our culture elevates it above Humanity, even to Divinity. In the Vedas, Samaveda has been called the source of our diverse music. Be it Maa Saraswati’s Veena, Bhagwan Krishna’s Flute or Bholenath’s Damru, our gods and goddesses are also attached to music. We Indians find music in everything. Whether it is the murmur of a river, the drops of rain, the chirping of birds or the resonating sound of the wind, music is present everywhere in our civilization. This music not only relaxes the body but also brings joy to the mind. Music also connects our society.
“While Bhangra and Lavani have a sense of fervor and joy, Rabindra Sangeet uplifts our souls. Tribes across the country have different musical traditions. They inspire us to live in harmony with each other and with nature. Our forms of music have not only enriched our culture but also left an indelible mark on world music. The fame of Indian music has spread to every corner of the world,” the Prime Minister reiterated.
The Prime Minister urged everyone to take similar initiatives and work for the preservation of cultural styles and traditions in their respective regions and areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat the place of honor in various editions of Mann ki Baat.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/pm-modi-to-address-last-mann-ki-baat-of-2022-today/articleshow/96488678.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi will address the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2022 today
- Elves star Will Ferrell was ‘hated’ by Hollywood legend on set – ‘Boring and not funny’ | Movies | Entertainment
- Best Apps To Watch World Table Tennis Championships In USA?
- Alternative BBM named E20
- Florence Pugh would like all the scoundrels to admire her shameless red Christmas dress, please
- Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to WOKV 104.5 assault charges
- The biggest natural disasters of 2022: earthquakes, blizzards, fires, and more
- Guess the songs of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt from their bad English translations
- Leafs look for big trade, penguins losers
- Kurdish organization accuses Turkey of attacking community center
- We now know when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Worst year for Bollywood in history