Republicans advance to 2024 primary against Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has just restarted his Google and Facebook ads, targeting a national audience ahead of a state legislative session he says will highlight causes that will help him in a presidential primary, according to a Republican consultant familiar with his operation.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeos’ team reached out to potential personnel in early primary states. Former Vice President Mike Pence is looking to add fundraising aids. And Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks to donors and assesses his ability to fund a campaign through an endurance run.

Donald Trump’s potential Republican rivals are stepping up their 2024 maneuvers, reflecting a growing sense within the party that the former president is far from the inevitable nominee after a midterm election in which he was blamed for many misfortunes of the party. You never know when that early frontrunner is going to stumble, said Hutchinson, who is urging the party to quit Trump and said it was too early to say who else would understand.

So far, Trump is the only major candidate to officially announce his 2024 candidacy. But both publicly and behind the scenes, top Republican figures are laying the groundwork for potential campaigns, according to a review of their activities and interviews. with people familiar with the planning, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the internal strategy.

Many agents said they saw benefits in sitting down and methodically preparing while Trump dealt with mounting problems. Former president faces multiple investigations; criticism of his associations, including a widely condemned dinner he had with anti-Semites; and growing calls within the party to move in a new direction.

Trump certainly isn’t what he used to be, said Mike Dennehy, a longtime New Hampshire GOP consultant.

While first out of the gate, Trump has not generated overwhelming enthusiasm for his candidacy, with polls showing he is not unstoppable, many prominent Republicans refusing to endorse him and many others becoming more outspoken in their criticism of him. Trump has not held a campaign rally since announcing his campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate in mid-November. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The coming months will be critical for rivals struggling to recruit staff, build their profiles in key states and fund a grueling campaign, strategists said. DeSantis is the most talked about potential candidate, but the governor of Florida has yet to announce a race or rule him out.

Many potential candidates have said they will make a decision on 2024 this winter or spring, and quasi-campaign events are expected to ramp up quickly after the holidays as they flock to early states for meetups and meetings. fundraising dinners for Lincoln Day.

Potential candidates are well prepared for the campaigns as more than a dozen have expressed interest or declined to rule out a race amid speculation. However, we do not know how many will actually take the plunge. A crowded field could work to Trump’s advantage, as it did in 2016 when the rest of the party failed to unite around a single alternative as Trump won key early contests with a plurality of voice.

We thought by the first quarter of next year, we had to be tough if we were going to do it, Pompeo said in a recent interview with Fox News. Pompeos’ political action committee did not respond to a request for comment.

Nikki Haley, the UN ambassador under Trump, said at a recent event that she would take the vacation to assess whether to run. Pence will bring his entire family to Indianapolis for the holidays for the first time in three years as he weighs his options, an aide said.

The former vice president, who is at odds with Trump and his allies over his refusal to try to undo the 2020 45th presidents’ election defeat, will continue his book tour next month with visits to mega-churches, the aide said, beginning Jan. 15 with the First Baptist Church of Dallas and its pastor Robert Jeffress, a longtime Trump evangelical ally.

Jeffress refused to immediately endorse Trump when he announced a third White House bid in November, even though the pastor called him a great president, one of many signals that Trump, while still formidable, did little to consolidate party support.

Trump leads in many 2024 polls, but DeSantis has begun to overtake him in some head-to-head polls, and congressional allies aren’t rushing to endorse the former president. Former members of the Trump administration are trying to lay claim to key parts of his coalition, with Pence appealing strongly to the religious right and centering his opposition on abortion.

In some states, governors are gearing up for legislative sessions early next year that could provide new platforms for a presidential speech. In Florida, where new GOP supermajorities will give DeSantis even more power to implement his agenda, Republicans expect to tackle abortion, data privacy and constitutional gun carrying. , according to a Tallahassee lobbyist familiar with the plans, as well as the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to invest in a practice increasingly vilified by the right as liberal excess. State officials have begun previewing part of this program.

DeSantiss’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis is coming off a resounding re-election win while the rest of his party has failed to deliver the big midterm gains he was hoping for. He has fought high-profile legislative battles over the past two years to reduce coronavirus vaccination mandates; prohibit classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity for young primary school students; and stripping Disney of its special tax status in Florida after the company criticized DeSantiss’ policies, among others.

The upcoming session is expected to continue clashes with corporations, with Republicans trying again to pass a bill championed by DeSantis on the unauthorized use of consumer data and targeting ESG by setting new rules for the investment of public funds. Florida officials recently said they would remove state assets from ESG promoter BlackRock, a major asset management firm, which has denounced the move as policy.

Florida’s current 15-week abortion ban is less restrictive than many other policies in Republican-controlled states, and DeSantis has been vague in public about additional abortion restrictions he would argue is a vulnerability. potential in a GOP primary. At a press conference this month, however, DeSantis expressed openness to a heart bill ban at around six weeks pregnant.

While Trump has drawn much direct and implied criticism from governors, their allies and others likely to enter the race, some are also seeking to differentiate themselves from DeSantis. An adviser to South Dakota Governor Kristi L. Noem compared her to DeSantis while noting that late last month Noem became the first governor to ban the social media app TikTok on devices. of the state while citing national security concerns. Other states soon followed.

Noem’s adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the private planning, said the governor plans to visit Iowa early next year. Ian Fury, spokesperson for Noem, said she has invitations to many upcoming Lincoln dinners, including in Iowa, but has not yet committed. She believes the message that won her re-election in November should be shared with the rest of the country, Fury said.

In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin, who shot to fame last year while toppling the state, has proposed tax cuts for residents and businesses that may face opposition in the state Senate. controlled by Democrats, though the state Legislature approved $4 billion in tax cuts earlier. This year. Virginia’s legislative session, which begins in mid-January, could give the governor more accomplishments to build on.

The wealthy former private equity investment firm executive faces less pressure to raise funds ahead of a possible 2024 bid, but Youngkin has also courted donors and this fall hosted a retreat that some involved have described as a way to gauge 2024 support.

Youngkin said at the event he didn’t know what would happen but invited donors to take a trip with him, according to an attendee who took note of the open language.

In New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu (R) echoed concerns about a repeat of 2016, when a crowded field split the vote and helped give Trump the nomination and ultimately the presidency. But he hasn’t ruled out a race of his own either. Although he said in a recent CNN interview that he was focusing on New Hampshire, Sununu recently launched targeted Facebook ads in Iowa and South Carolina, as FWIW first reported. News, which closely tracks online advertisements.

FWIW News spotted two other candidates who recently restarted their Facebook ads: DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.), both freshly reelected. Scott ran ads in swing states this year, published a book and spoke this fall at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition that served as a showcase for potential 2024 candidates.

In Maryland, limited-time Governor Larry Hogan (R) amped up his fundraiser late last month with an event that promoted a federal political action committee and raised more than $1.2 million. He said he would not announce his plans until he leaves office early next year.

Another prominent governor discussed as a possible candidate, Greg Abbott of Texas, has done little to show movement toward a presidential race this cycle. Dave Carney, a New Hampshire-based GOP consultant who advises Abbott, said the governor was focused on the southern border and the upcoming legislative session and would take the time to carefully consider the options in June, after the end of session.

Other potential candidates include Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who once chaired Trump’s transition team but is now sharply critical of the former president and the Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), the runner-up. for the GOP nomination in 2016.

There are a lot of good people considering the race, said Hutchinson, the Arkansas governor, who has said he favors eliminating government theatrics. Is my message unique? Are my skills, tone, and leadership good for America at this particular time?

Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager contributed to this report.

