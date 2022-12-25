President Murmu, PM Modi and BJP leaders pay tribute to former PM





Several Bharatiya Janata party leaders paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his 98th birthday today. To commemorate the birthday of the BJP leader, the saffron party observes this day as Good Governance Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his Twitter account, recalling the former Prime Minister’s ideas and beliefs towards nation building. “Reiterating his commitment to a prosperous and developed India, I pay tribute to Atal ji on behalf of all of you,” the Prime Minister could be heard saying in the video. Sharing the video, Modi wrote, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022 President Drupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Prime Minister Modi paid floral tribute to the country’s 10th Prime Minister at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in the nation’s capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the stalwart politician and paid tribute to him. “The life of Atal ji, the pinnacle of Indian politics, was dedicated to bringing the country back to its ultimate glory.” pic.twitter.com/2nZzNjDhIQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2022 “By laying the foundations for a new era of development and good governance, he made the world realize India’s potential under his leadership and instilled a sense of national pride in the public. “Tribute to Atal ji on his birthday today,” he tweeted. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi send happy Christmas greetings Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute and extended best wishes on the Good Governance Day. , , ‘ ‘! ‘ ‘! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2022 “Humble tribute to the researcher of politics of values ​​and ideals, strong orator, excellent poet, former Prime Minister, “Bharat Ratna” revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birthday! Your wise life is an inspiration to all worshipers in the nation. Best wishes to all of you on ‘Good Governance Day’!” Atal Bihari Vjapayee: Biography Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and served as the country’s Prime Minister for 13 months, from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. He was one of the co-founders and main leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which was elected ten times in Lok Sabha and twice in Rajya Sabha. Key events of his tenure as prime minister include the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 and traveling to Lahore by bus in 1999 to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to improve diplomatic relations. Apart from his political career, Vajpayee was well known for his keen interest in Hindi literature and poetry. After several years of deteriorating health, Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93.

