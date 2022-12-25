“No research and extraction activity in the Eastern Mediterranean without our authorization”

AA/Ankara/Sumeyye Dilara Dincer

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic spoke on Friday about the cremation of the body of a Turkish citizen in Germany and the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Bilgic said that the Greek Cypriot administration is violating the rights of Turkish Cypriots by unilaterally carrying out the said activities without the permission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“It increases the tension in the eastern Mediterranean. The proposal of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the Eastern Mediterranean Conference and those of the TRNC to the Greek Cypriot administration on hydrocarbon resources have yet to be discussed. In this case, increasing tensions in the region is not in the interest of either side,” he said.

Bilgic stressed that Trkiye will continue to protect its own rights and those of the TRNC in the Eastern Mediterranean and will continue to support the hydrocarbon exploration activities of the TRNC.

As for the Muslim cremated in Germany following a mistake, Bilgic offered his condolences to his family members.

Bilgic said the family had received the necessary legal support and the case was being closely followed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

We ask the German authorities that those responsible be punished and that the necessary measures be taken to prevent such a situation from happening again, he added.

Abdulkadir Sargin, a Muslim Turkish national, died on December 14 in the emergency room of Hannover University Hospital. Sargin was cremated after the hospital confused two corpses.

*Translated from Turkish by Hilal Serefli Sari

