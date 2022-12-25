Donald Trump relents and testifies in Eddy Grant’s ‘Electric Avenue’ copyright lawsuit





Former US President Donald Trump has complied with a court-ordered deposition, in the $300,000 copyright infringement lawsuit against British-Guyanese singer Eddy Grant, over the use of the superstar Reggae-fusion Electric Avenue, in his 2020 election campaign.

The court order came in April this year, nearly two years after Grant filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Trump in federal court in Manhattan.

According to an insider report, the information came to light recently, eight months after Trump and Grant were asked by the court to testify under oath by June 21, 2022.

Electric Avenue singer Eddy Grant accomplished something the Jan. 6 committee and the New York attorney general failed to do: get Donald Trump to answer questions during a deposition, a reported the Insider on Monday.

Trump has sat for at least three other depositions in lawsuits against him this year. He pleaded fifth around 400 times when he was forced to sit down for questioning by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was preparing a $250million lawsuit alleging a long-running pattern of business fraud , he added.

A US$300,000 lawsuit was filed in 2020, after Trump’s campaign used the singers’ biggest international hit Electric Avenue in a tweet disparaging Biden during his re-election bid in the final round US presidential election.

A snippet of the song, totaling 40 seconds, had been used as the soundtrack for an animation that was posted to Trump’s Twitter account on August 12, 2020, which taunted then-candidate Joe Biden showing him moving slowly. handcar as the Trump campaign parades on a high-speed train, according to The Insider.

The animation which has been viewed over 13.7 million times, was deleted a month later, but according to Grants’ lawsuit, the tweet containing the video had been liked over 350,000 times, retweeted over 139,000 times and received nearly 50,000 comments, and brought the singers’ names into disrepute.

According to the latest Insider report, Grant’s attorney Brett Van Benthysen said Trump was filed in that action and did not object to answering questions about the tweet.

He said Trump was due to be dropped off in early April at Van Benthysen’s offices in Manhattan, where he was to answer questions about campaign access and control over his Twitter account; the process of the campaign deciding whether to have him post the tweet, and the “financial or political benefit” the campaign received as a result.

However, the publication noted that online court records do not indicate when or where Trump made the deposition.

The insider noted that the purpose of Monday’s filing was for Grant’s side to seek a hearing into Trump adviser Dan Scavino’s failure to comply with a subpoena for his own deposition in the lawsuit.

Grants’ attorney had written in an August 20 court filing that Scavinos’ testimony was wanted because he allegedly frequently wrote and/or reviewed Trump’s tweets and the defendants said Mr. Scavino played a role in the tweet. alleged to contain the infringing video”.

According to the insider, Scavino, who is a longtime aide and adviser to Trump, also fought a House committee subpoena on Jan. 6, for his phone records, but that U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl set Wednesday, Dec. 21, for a hearing into Scavino’s breach of Grant’s subpoena.

The report says lawyers for Trump and Grant agreed to a strict gag order in the case and repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.

Regarding the infringing tweet, the Trumps team, in their defense, argued that the animation was political satire and therefore exempt from copyright law. Additionally, his attorneys said the campaign team only reposted the animation without knowing where it came from and that he could not be sued due to presidential absolute immunity.

Earlier this year, the Insider cited court documents revealing that lawyers for both parties tried to resolve their disagreement over the song on March 2, at a closed-door settlement conference before a magistrate, who s ended in a stalemate.

Therefore, he said the Manhattan-based federal trial would instead move forward with the taking of depositions from all parties.

In September last year, Reuters reported that Trump had lost his bid to escape Electric Avenue’s copyright lawsuit over misuse of the single, after U.S. District Judge John Koeltl ruled that the former president and his campaign failed to prove at an early stage in the case that the video made fair use of Grants’ song under federal copyright law.

The judge had also said that the fair use factors were all in favor of Gimme Hope singer Joanna and that the video posted by Trump did not parody the music or transform it in any way, and that its purpose primordial policy had not made it transformative. or non-commercial.

Grants’ attorney-at-law, Brian Caplan of Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt, had said in an email that he was very happy with the decision, as there was no warrant under existing copyright law. that a politician simply appropriates a popular recording and syncs it into an unrelated video for ostensibly commercial gain, disguised as political advertising.

Electric Avenue was written and recorded by Grant in 1982 and released on his Killer on the Rampage album.

The song, which references London’s Electric Avenue and the 1981 Brixton Riots, soared to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by spending five weeks there. It was also certified platinum in the United States, where it was one of the biggest hits of 1983.

In August 2020, Grant had shared a statement on his website, noting that he had taken swift action against President Donald Trump’s political campaign team, for the illegal use of Electric Avenue in a video criticizing Joe Biden. , the Democratic presidential candidate.

He then noted that his intellectual property had been encapsulated in derogatory political rhetoric, further encapsulated in video production that can only be interpreted as mean at best, thus causing me considerable emotional distress.

The statement also noted that on August 13, 2020, the Trump campaign received a cease and desist letter and that Grant himself described the actions of the presidential campaign as a gross abuse of his rights as an artist, composer, arranger, producer and owner. .

Additionally, Grants’ attorney at the time, Wallace EJ Collins, also stated that as a result of Trump’s unauthorized misuse in his controversial political campaign, substantial damages and irreparable harm had been caused to the reputation of the singers.

Collins had also said Grant had a reputation for upholding truth and justice for all, which would be seriously compromised by any affiliation with Trump’s name in a political context, and described it as a serious transgression that would extend to the value of the musical catalog of the singers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dancehallmag.com/2022/12/24/news/donald-trump-relents-testifies-in-eddy-grants-electric-avenue-copyright-lawsuit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos