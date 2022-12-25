Getting Trumps taxes was like pulling teeth





Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his tax returns are being audited and therefore cannot be made public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he ultimately lost that battle on two fronts — when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to get six years of his tax records last month, and when the committee voted this week to make public. It was like pulling teeth, Representative Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not specifically audited in his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states that individual tax returns for the president and vice-president president are subject to a mandatory review. Says Moore, The fact that the IRS hasn’t checked is a puzzler.Dec. 24, 2022

