Ukrainian war, Chinese protest, ousting of Imran Khan and more; A look at 10 world events that marked this year





2022 has been a tumultuous year, with many uprisings, new faces coming forward and dictators falling from power. It was a year of economic upheaval, from West to East. Needless to say, it was a year of clashes and new alliances.

This year has seen a significant rise in power from leaders like Ukrainian President Zelensky, French President Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On the other hand, prominent international leaders, considered influential, including former US President Trump and Brazilian President Bolsonaro, have lost power.

There were several significant events that shaped 2022 in their own way. To name a few, the war in Ukraine, the Sri Lankan economic crisis and the unprecedented protests in China defined the year in an unusual way.

As the year of shocks and surprises draws to a close, News18 looks back at 10 events or news that defined 2022:

Ukrainian War

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began earlier this year in February, entered its 300th day this month, proving to be a difficult challenge for Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a lightning assault on Kyiv taking control of the country’s east and south, now faces the challenge of keeping the war going amid reports of health problems and conflict internal.

So far, more than 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine. For Ukrainians, this winter is going to be difficult with Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants and consecutive Russian missile attacks. However, the war shaped the hero of Ukrainian President Zelensky, who not only opposed Russian aggression, but also managed to forge Western unity.

Sri Lankan crisis

Protests in Sri Lanka that began in April led to the ousting of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and dual president and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan crisis, which began as a protest in Colombo, has spread across the country, with people demanding reforms in government.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president by a parliamentary vote, to which the Rajapaksas party backed him in July.

Protesters demonstrate inside the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Photo: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

The government blamed the Covid pandemic, which severely affected Sri Lanka’s tourism trade, and subsequently led to a shortage of fuel and foreign dollars. However, many experts blame President Rajapaks for his economic mismanagement.

The country continues to be in crisis, with Colombo anticipating the IMF loan to secure the country’s economy.

Ousting of Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament earlier this year.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since losing the vote in parliament, Khan has mobilized mass rallies across the country, stoking crowds by claiming he was the victim of a plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and United States.

Protests in Iran

Iran was rocked by protests over opposition to the compulsory hijab law as thousands of ordinary citizens took to the streets.

Iran has been rocked by protests since September 16, with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by morality police. The protests have since turned into one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian theocracy established by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Amini was arrested by the vice squad for failing to adhere to the strict dress code on headgear. She died in hospital in September (Illustration: News18)

So far, the country’s police have arrested high-profile actresses, footballers, actors and influencers for supporting the protests. He also executed two protesters for participating in the protests.

Rare event in China

China has seen two major developments this year: Xi Jinping became president for the third time and rare protests weeks after against tough anti-Covid restrictions.

In November, thousands of people took to the streets in several major cities across China, including Beijing and Shanghai, to demand an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms, in a wave of protests unprecedented since pro- democracy of 1989 were crushed. .

Despite harsh repression, surveillance and censorship, the protests turned into calls for broader political freedom and left a major negative impact on the reputation of Xi and the Party.

US midterm elections

The midterm elections in the United States, which are generally seen as a mandate against the government in power, failed to make a Republican sweep as the Democrats took control of the Senate, while the Republicans secured a narrow margin against Democrats in the House. representatives.

However, the erroneous terms were peculiar in that they rained down on the ambitions of former President Donald Trump, who was eager to run for the second term, his Make America Great Again movement and the broader Republican agenda.

DeSantiss’ landslide re-election victory over Americas midterm Democrat Charlie Crist propels him to the top of the 2024 Republic presidential nomination race. (Image: Creative News18)

A silver lining that came out of the midterm elections for Republicans was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ victory. DeSantis is seen as a possible challenger to Trump and a possible source of renewal for the GOP.

Political crisis in the UK

Galloping inflation, ongoing strikes, economic crisis and war in Europe: the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing these major challenges. Sunak came to power after his predecessor Truss resigned after just 44 days in office.

After 12 years in power, the Conservative Party is more divided than ever. Earlier this year, Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister in July after losing the confidence of around 60 ministers.

Sunak became the fifth Conservative prime minister since 2016 after David Cameron, Theresa May, Johnson and Truss. The challenges continue to mount for Sunak, who hopes to pull his country out of economic and political trouble.

The Bolsonaros are coming out

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost the election in October in a fierce presidential vote count against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Almost since the start of his controversial tenure in 2019, Bolsonaro has racked up charges and investigations for everything from spreading disinformation to crimes against humanity. He survived more than 150 impeachment bids, a record.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a military parade to celebrate the bicentenary of Brazilian independence, in Brasilia, Brazil (Image: Reuters)

Most of them concerned his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 685,000 people in Brazil, the second highest death toll in the world after the United States.

On January 1, 2023, Bolsonaro’s former rival, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will take over the reins and Bolsonaro loses his presidential immunity.

COP27 Summit

The UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt had some success and some failures. While the summit reached a historic agreement on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with the devastating effects of the climate, the talks stalled on key issues and failed to secure commitments to stop gas emissions Greenhouse effect.

Although the participating nations agreed to contribute to the cost of the damage that an overheated planet causes to developing countries, they concluded the talks without doing anything more to combat the burning of fossil fuels, which is the main cause of these disasters.

Lionel Messi wins the FIFA World Cup

The debate over Lionel Messi’s right to be considered the greatest footballer in history has officially come to an end as the Argentine star handed one final parting gift to his fans around the world.

The lack of a World Cup winner’s medal has long been at the heart of the discussion of why Messi doesn’t rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in the footballing pantheon.

But with Argentina’s victory over France in the December 18 World Cup final in Doha, the matter is definitely closed.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to the World Cup title on Sunday (AP Image)

Messi, in his three-decade career, has won significant games, including 37 club trophies, seven Ballon DOr awards, six European Golden Boots, a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and numerous records that may never be broken.

The only remaining gap on Messis CV a World Cup victory was closed at the end of 2022 during a fierce 120 minutes against France.

