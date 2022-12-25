This is history, Jokowi the first president to visit Bogor Cathedral





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly observed the implementation of the cult native at Zebaoth Church and Bogor Cathedral. The Vicar General of the Diocese and Deputy Head of the Cathedral Church Diocese of Bogor City, Romo Yohanes Suparto said that Jokowi was the first president to come to the Cathedral Church during the Christmas celebration. “We were very, very surprised, how happy, even many people who really knew happiness when Pak Jokowi entered (the church), because after all, it turned out that Pak Jokowi was a person who always wanted to be close to everyone,” said Father Yohanes on Sunday (25/12/2022). “Actually, this is history for us Bogor church because it was only Mr. Jokowi as president who entered our church, only Mr. Jokowi,” he said. he adds. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Johannes also mentioned the message Jokowi in his remarks to continue to maintain solidarity and tolerance for the rise of the nation. According to him, the message conveyed by the president was very strong for the congregation. “The message conveyed by Pak Jokowi was also very strong for us, for this we must maintain solidarity, tolerance for the rise of the Indonesian nation that we love, but in general we are very very happy, it is a gift extraordinary gift from God, a very beautiful Christmas present for all of us Christians,” he said. Yohanes said the implementation of the Christmas service at the Cathedral Church was proceeding safely and in an orderly manner. As many as a thousand congregations took part in the Christmas worship process today. “We are now provided online at 9 a.m. but offline ones start at 8:30 a.m. WIB, there are about 1,000 congregations in total,” Yohanes said. “The process of worship is safe and extraordinary, yes, the security personnel of TNI-Polri even have mass organizations that help us too, there are also scouts. Many mass organizations joined yesterday to maintain the auspicious nature of this Christmas celebration, from yesterday to last night everything went well, very well”, he added. As previously reported, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) oversaw the implementation of Christmas services at Zebaoth Church and Bogor Cathedral. In his remarks, Jokowi urged religious congregations to strengthen brotherhood and protect the environment. According to detikcom monitoring, Jokowi accompanied by Bogor Mayor Bima Arya visited Zebaoth Church on Jl Ir Juanda, Bogor City at around 09:10 WIB, Sunday (25/12/2022). Soon after, Jokowi went on a trip to oversee the implementation of the Christmas service at the Cathedral Church, Jl Captain Muslihat, Bogor City. Jokowi called on the congregation to strengthen brotherhood and protect the environment for the sake of Indonesia’s revival. “First of all, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023,” Jokowi said in his address to Jl. “I saw earlier, ladies and gentlemen, everyone joyfully and peacefully welcomes Christmas this morning and let’s continue to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and strengthen our environment for the revival of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. Merry Christmas, God bless us all,” he added. (Yeah yeah)

