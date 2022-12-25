Trump says there was no insurgency in January 6 report





Donald Trump claimed there was no insurgency on January 6, 2021 in a video lambasting the report released by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The former president attacked the panel and ignored the evidence he presented that he was responsible for events on Capitol Hill.

The screening committee did not produce a shred of evidence that I wanted or wanted violence in our Capitol in any way, Trump said in the video posted to Truth Social Friday night.

In the video, which was five minutes long, Mr. Trump slowed down what happened on January 6 and promoted several baseless conspiracy theories related to the events of that day.

He falsely claimed that the Capitol’s gates had been opened for people to enter, adding that federal informants were partly responsible for attacks on law enforcement and democracy.

The events of January 6 were not an insurgency, Mr. Trump said. It was a demonstration that tragically got out of hand and that the left has been arming ever since.

The committee cut out the part of my speech where I encouraged protesters to speak out peacefully and patriotically, but no one ever says that, he added.

He again made baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

The election was a corrupt disaster, he said.

Mr Trump dismissed committee evidence that he did nothing to stop the violence for 187 minutes that day, saying he tweeted twice within 25 minutes of the Capitol Bridge, and another declaration 30 minutes later.

I told the protesters to go home in peace and respect, he said.

But the panels’ massive report says evidence has shown none of those tweets had any appreciable impact on violent rioters.

Neither the 2:38 nor the 3:13 tweets made a difference, the 845-page report said.

Mr. Trump also repeated one of his previous claims that he had requested the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops before the riot, which the report denies in its summary released on Monday.

The select committee found no evidence of this, the report said. In fact, President Trump’s own Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, directly refuted this when he testified under oath.

There was no insurrection and there would be no insurrection. It was invented by those sick people, Mr. Trump said before making his request for the National Guard.

Mr. Trump blasted the committee, saying they pushed an absurd and discredited story where I supposedly rushed to the wheel in an attempt to commandeer a presidential limo and they believe that story. No one believes this story!

Mr. Trump posted several written messages on Truth Social after the report was released on Thursday evening, claiming in one that the highly partisan report from the screening committee deliberately omits mention of the fact that Pelosi failed to consider of my recommendation to use troops in DC, show the words peacefully and patriotically I used, or investigate the reason for the protest, voter fraud. WITCH HUNT!

The former president returned to the platform after his video was released on Friday night, writing that the highly partisan Unselect Committee of Political Hacks & Thugs should be ashamed of themselves. I fought terrible Liz Cheney and she lost her seat at home in RECORD fashion.

I fought Cryin Adam K and he quit. Committee Democrats are the same Russian, Russian, Russian, impeachment mob. Of course, they don’t want me running because I beat them twice (they cheated, just look at the FBI scandals on Facebook and Twitter!) and I’m leading the polls, by far. That’s what it’s about. Crooks!!! he thundered.

The Independent has contacted a spokesperson for Mr Trump for comment.

