Politics
Covid cases rising in many countries, watch out: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio show – Mann Ki Baat -. This was the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat and also the last episode of 2022. On December 13, Prime Minister Modi urged people to share contributions and suggestions for the latest episode of his monthly radio show via NaMo app, MyGov app or via check-in message. by dialing 1800-11-7800. The last #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place on the 25th of this month. I look forward to receiving your contributions for the program. I urge you to write on the NaMo app, MyGov or record your message at 1800-11-7800,” he tweeted.
During the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat on November 27, Prime Minister Modi hailed the launch of the Vikram S, the first privately-built Indian in space. He also talked about India’s G20 Presidency and called it a great opportunity for the country.
His speech comes as authorities are on alert over rising Covid cases in China. Millions of people are believed to have been infected this month in the neighboring country, but Indian officials have stressed there is no need to panic.
Follow all updates here:
-
December 25, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Modi mentions 2022 festivals as representing India’s unity
Prime Minister Modi at Mann Ki Baat said: “Whether it is the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat, where Rukmini’s marriage and Lord Krishna’s relations with the North East are celebrated, or the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, many colors of unity were visible in these festivals.”
-
December 25, 2022 11:54 AM REAL
Namami Gange mission helped improve biodiversity: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, said the Namami Gange mission has helped improve biodiversity. Mentioning the Swachh Bharat Mission, Modi said: The heritage of cleanliness is now carried by all Indians together.
-
December 25, 2022 11:41 a.m. IST
Covid cases rising in many countries, watch out: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at Mann Ki Baat urged people to take all precautions as Covid cases are on the rise in other countries.
-
December 25, 2022 11:37 a.m. IST
PM Modi wishes a Happy New Year before concluding ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people a happy new year for 2023, before concluding his speech for the latest Mann Ki Baat edition for the year 2022. the year 202296th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’
-
Dec 25, 2022 11:32 a.m. IST
Importance should be given to bamboo products made by adivasis: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi stressed that products made from bamboo by Adivasi people in the country should be utilized and this will help employment of many Adivasi women.
-
December 25, 2022 11:26 a.m. IST
Modi urges people to uphold Swachh Bharat mission standards
Prime Minister Modi, in his speech at Mann Ki Baat, urged people to abide by all the guidelines of the “Swachh Bharat Mission” and not compromise the cleanliness of the nation at any cost. Modi also said that the “Swachh Bharat Mission” has become firmly embedded in the mind of every Indian.
-
December 25, 2022 11:21 AM REAL
India has overcome health sector challenges in recent years: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi in Mann Ki Baat said, “Over the past few years, we have overcome various challenges in the health sector. We have eradicated smallpox and polio-like diseases in India. From now on, the disease of Kala Azar will also be eradicated. This disease is now only present in 4 districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.
-
December 25, 2022 11:20 am IST
PM Modi encourages people to incorporate Ayurveda into their lives
Prime Minister Modi, in his speech at Mann Ki Baat, urged citizens to incorporate Ayurveda into their daily lives.
-
December 25, 2022 11:17 a.m. REAL
Yoga reduced disease recurrence in patients by 15%: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi, citing research from the Tata Memorial Center, said: According to the center, regular yoga practice resulted in a 15% reduction in disease recurrence in patients.
-
December 25, 2022 11:15 a.m. IST
PM Modi mentions Tata Memorial Center research
I’m glad that in the age of evidence-based medicine, yoga and ayurveda now stand up to the tests and tests of the modern age… Intensive research by the Tata Memorial Center has revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients, says PM Modi to Mann Ki Baat
-
December 25, 2022 11:13 a.m. IST
Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Tributes to Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, Prime Minister Modi said during the last edition of Mann Ki Baat of the year.
-
December 25, 2022 11:11 AM REAL
‘Indians sent tricolor selfies’: Modi on Har Ghar Tiranga
Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Har Ghar Tiranga in his Mann Ki Baat speech that the people of the country followed him and shared selfies with the tricolor flag.
-
December 25, 2022 11:08 AM REAL
Modi to Mann Ki Baat sends Christmas wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Christmas greetings on the occasion of the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat.
-
December 25, 2022 11:06 AM REAL
PM Modi recalls India’s 2022 achievements
Prime Minister Modi recalls achievements in the year 2022 as India celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Indian independence.
-
December 25, 2022 11:02 AM REAL
PM Modi addresses the latest 2022 edition of Mann Ki Baat
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing the latest edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year.
-
December 25, 2022 10:49 AM REAL
The 96th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will start soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio show.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-set-to-address-mann-ki-baat-live-updates-101671944724372.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Covid cases rising in many countries, watch out: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
- Fashion influencer Varun Agrawal aka Settle Subtle on his fashion journey
- Fringed outfits gain relevance when “Boycott Bollywood” trends
- Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
- Trump says there was no insurgency in January 6 report
- Maxi Jazz, singer and founding member of British dance group Faithless, dies aged 65
- Arik Gilbert thanks Georgia’s football program for its support as he enters the transfer portal
- This is history, Jokowi the first president to visit Bogor Cathedral
- Ukrainian war, Chinese protest, ousting of Imran Khan and more; A look at 10 world events that marked this year
- Charlotte Church dons plunging green dress as she stars in The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
- market news: traders lose hope in the stock market after a year of continuous losses and counterfeits
- Candice and David Warner lead the way as Australian cricket stars celebrate Christmas at the MCG