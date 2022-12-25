2022: tumult that led to the first Indian-born British Prime Minister





LONDON: A politically and economically tumultuous 2022 has resulted in a historic first for the UK as an Indian descent Rishi Sunak took office at 10 Downing Street as the country’s first non-white prime minister.

At 42, the British Indian leader is also the youngest in 200 years and took a strong pro-India stance shortly after being elected leader of the Conservative Party on Diwali.

“The Prime Minister said he was a visual representation of the historic ties between the UK and India, and intended to build on that relationship to develop ever closer ties between our two countries.” said the Downing Street reading of Sunak’s introductory phone call with the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi.

He edged closer to the Diwali deadline of his former partygate scandal-hit boss Boris Johnson to land a much-anticipated date. India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) being abandoned a few days before. Sunak has since said the UK is agreeing a new FTA with India, with the sixth round of talks taking place in New Delhi this month.

The political turmoil unleashed by his predecessor, Liz Truss, Britain’s shortest prime minister, forced to resign following a disastrous unfunded mini budget, resonated in bilateral relations when his Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, upset the FTA talks. -Judged attacks on Indians as visa overruns.

Sunak’s reappointment of his Indian-born colleague to his cabinet in the same post was accompanied by some soothing measures, with the launch of the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme shortly after the first meeting between Prime Ministers Sunak and Modi at of the G20 summit in Indonesia.

“I am happy that even more of India’s brightest young people now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer and vice versa, making our economies and societies richer,” he said. said Sunak, referring to the reciprocal scheme to be launched in early 2023. It will allow 3,000 Indian graduates aged 18 to 30 to access visas each year to live and work in the UK for up to two years , with a similar offer for UK graduates.

This is one of many highlights for Indian students in the UK, which have overtaken China for the first time as the largest cohort of international students. However, with the rise in the number of migrants, there are growing rumors about the crackdown on international students, something education chiefs have warned against and which will remain an issue on the watch list. of 2023.

Another key outcome of this very important first Modi-Sunak bilateral meeting, confirmed by India’s new High Commissioner in the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, who also became the first Indian diplomat to present his credentials to King Charles III.

The new monarch ascended the throne after suffering a huge loss when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch died on September 8, which sparked a global wave of grief and saw thousands of people lined up for days to pay their respects. in state at Westminster Hall in London.

President Draupadi Murmu represented India at the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, which was followed by a burial ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Charles has since resumed his duties as monarch and will be officially crowned in a grand coronation ceremony scheduled for May 6, 2023.

While her son and heir Prince William will be by her side, the role her youngest son Harry will play will remain to be seen following a series of dramatic racism allegations and media attacks in a new documentary titled Harry and Meghan. ‘ . It came amid the resignation of a senior Buckingham Palace official over a racial row, condemned by the palace in a rare intervention to say ‘racism has no place in our society “.

While the year was dominated by turbulence, there were also moments of celebration, including the gala events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June and also the 75th anniversary of Independence. India, highlighted by the Navy ship INS Taringini docking on the shores of England for Independence Day festivities. in August.

Geetanjali Shree made history as the first Indian author to win the International Booker Prize for her Hindi-language novel ‘Ret Samadhi’/Tomb of Sand’ and India’s Greenhouse-in-a-Box sustainable agriculture project. India has won Prince William’s coveted £1million Earthshot Prize for 2022.

Meanwhile, the ongoing battle to extradite economic offenders wanted in India for fraud and money laundering was making slow progress through the UK legal system.

Fugitive Diamond Dealer Nirav Modi , wanted in the alleged $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case, has lost a major appeal against his extradition on mental health grounds and is due to be extradited by next month . However, delays are expected if Modi launches a human rights appeal in Europe or seeks asylum as in the case of former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya who is believed to be caught up in the process. confidential asylum from the UK.

Sanjay Bhandari, wanted for tax evasion and money laundering, is also continuing to appeal against his authorized extradition to Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

Overall, the Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year is a prolonged period of instability and insecurity that best describes 2022, given political upheaval and the ongoing cost of living crisis due to the war in ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/uk/2022-tumult-that-led-to-britains-first-indian-origin-pm/articleshow/96492109.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos