Desantis calls Trump ‘a moron who has no business being the president’, ex-staff say: report





The off-camera name-calling between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump escalates as the two prepare to potentially face off for the Republican presidential nomination.

The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump a moron who doesn’t have to do anything to run for president, according to former Florida governor staffers.

The brawl behind closed doors: Although the two have not spoken since the summer, according to the report, surreptitiously insulting each other appears to be a warm-up exercise before a potential clash in the 2024 presidential race. DeSantis already has a plan in place for how to deal with the former president should the two face off in a debate.

The only way to beat Trump is to attack him head-on, DeSantis said, according to a Republican source who spoke to Vanity Fair. He says he would turn to Trump in a debate and say: Why didn’t you fire Fauci? You said you would build the wall, but there is no wall. Why is that?

As for Trump’s plans, the former president has been watching DeSantis and his polling numbers closely, while gathering information on how visitors to his Bedminster golf club view the Florida governor, according to Benzinga. .

DeSantis, meanwhile, left a bad taste in Trump’s mouth after failing to adequately acknowledge Trump’s role in bolstering DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial primary.

Trump says (DeSantis) is overrated, disloyal and knows nothing, according to one of Trump’s friends, who spoke to Vanity Fair.

The former president also calls DeSantis fat, fake and whiny, according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

Trump competition: Desantis has won the backing of big backers such as Citadel founder Ken Griffin and Stephen Ross, a real estate mogul and owner of the Miami Dolphins, who admire DeSantis’ credentials and opinions on deregulation.

A top GOP donor has described the Florida governor as Trump without the madness and the three a.m. tweets, according to Vanity Fair.

