May peace and love always be with each of our steps: President

To my brothers and sisters, Christians who rejoice to welcome Christmas wherever you are, may peace, happiness and love always accompany our steps. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wished that peace, happiness and love always accompany the people of Indonesia during the celebration of Christmas in 2022. “To my brothers and sisters, Christians who rejoice to welcome Christmas wherever you are, may peace, happiness and love always be present in our footsteps,” he said in a message on Sunday. online on his social media account @jokowi. He also included a Christmas party themed photo with a saying “Merry Christmas” in the post. Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas attended a Christmas Eve celebration with Christians at Santo Yoseph Church in Kupang town, Nusa Tenggara province (NTT) on Saturday evening (24 December 2022). The minister said he could feel the peace and joy radiating from the Christmas Eve celebration carried out by the Christian community in the city. Furthermore, he emphasized that there are no barriers to solidarity, tolerance and humanity, thus inter-religious mutual respect should be implemented by all religious people. “Keep maintaining peace and joy by celebrating Christmas, it may be simple, but it is still full of meaning,” the minister remarked in his speech at the event. Related news item: The Christmas spirit in the care of harmony: Minister He also called on all Christian communities in NTT to maintain security in the province. “I invite all Catholics and Christians to foster a peaceful situation among the religious people of this country and to believe correctly in their religion. All religions certainly teach good things,” he added. The theme for the 2022 Christmas celebrations in Indonesia is “Their return to their country by another way”, which means that diversity is a gift from God to be grateful for, cared for and supported at all times. The Indonesian National Police ensured that the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year celebrations were carried out safely and smoothly, in collaboration with the military, local governments, regional community organizations and local youth organizations. The head of the sub-directorate for auditing and inspection of the safety and security directorate of the national police’s traffic department, chief commissioner Aries Syahbudin, said his party would deploy some 100 000 people across the country to secure the holiday season. Related news item: Dynamism of Christmas to maintain the bonds of fraternity: President of the Chamber

Related News: Some 14,057 inmates given Christmas discount: ministry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/267249/may-peace-love-always-be-within-our-every-step-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos