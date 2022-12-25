Despite multiple pleas, China reports closer ties with Russia





Image source: AP/FILE Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China will deepen its ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking via video at a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for deteriorating relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying China had firmly rejected the US’s misguided policies. United towards China. China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and claims over a wide swath of the Western Pacific, accusing the United States of bullying. His refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia further frayed ties and fueled a budding divide with much of Europe. Wang said China will deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia. With regard to the Ukrainian crisis, we have always defended the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one or the other of the parties, nor throwing oil on the fire, let alone seeking gains selfish to get out of the situation, he said, according to an official text of his remarks. China and the United States cannot decouple on the supply chain Even though China has found common ground with Russia as the two come under Western pressure, its economic future remains tied to US and European markets and technology. Leader Xi Jinping is pushing Chinese industry to become more self-sufficient, but Wang acknowledged that experience has shown that China and the United States cannot uncouple or break supply chains. He said China would work to get relations with the United States back on track, saying they had plunged because the United States stubbornly continued to view China as its main competitor and engaged in a blatant blockade, repression and provocation against China.” (With AP inputs) Read also :China ready to work with India, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi latest world news

