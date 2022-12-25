On Christmas Day, the President of Jokowi visits a number of churches in the city of Bogor





President Joko Widodo today, Sunday (25/12/2022), visited a number of churches in the city of Bogor. The first church the president visited was the Protestant Church of West Indonesia (GPIB) Congregation Zebaoth in Bogor, West Java. The Head of State and Bima Arya, Mayor of Bogor City, arrived around 09:10 WIB and immediately greeted the Christians in the church. There, Jokowi wished the Christians who worshiped a Merry Christmas. “I see how very happy you are, how happy you are to welcome Christmas this year,” he said. Furthermore, the President also hopes that all Christians will celebrate Christmas peacefully and joyfully. We all continue to build brotherhood, to strengthen brotherhood, to strengthen harmony between us, the president said. Afterwards, President Jokowi continued his journey to the Cathedral Church of Bogor. There, the Head of State again greeted and transmitted a message to the Christians who performed the service. Let us continue to strengthen brotherhood together, strengthen harmony for the rise of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. Merry Christmas, God bless us all, he stressed. Meanwhile, Father Paulus Haruno, head of the Cathedral Church of Bogor, said he was very happy and appreciated the presence of the president. In fact, he said the presence of RI 1 was a special gift for Christians. What a surprise and what a gift. It was a real surprise because without prior notification Mr. President, Mr. Jokowi who was accompanied by Mr. Mayor, Mr. Bima Arya. It is something that adds to the joy of Christmas this year, he said. Father Paulus hopes that the presence of President Jokowi in a number of churches will further strengthen the spirit of religious tolerance in Indonesia. Hopefully with an atmosphere full of tolerance, everyone will be granted the right to exercise their freedom of faith, this religion will continue to be resurrected in this beloved country, he said.(rid)

