Trkiye will launch the most important initiative in its history – Erdogan





With the vision of Trkiye’s century in the new century of our republics, we are preparing to launch the most important initiative in our millennial history in our geography, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 24, reports Trend citing Daily News. Erdogan attended the opening ceremony of Gurcukap urban transformation project, spir-Rize provincial border road, Cat Disaster Houses and other recently completed projects in eastern Erzurum province. Erdogan said they want to make Erzurum, which served as the engine of the first century republics in eastern Anatolia, a shining star of the whole region from north to south, east to west and from the Black Sea to the Caucasus in the century. from Trkiye. Emphasizing that they not only wish but also do whatever is necessary and that they have honored all their promises and fulfilled all their commitments over the past two decades, President Erdogan said: We have put implement a century of democracy and development. initiatives over the past two decades. We have corrected the infrastructure defects of Erzurum as well as all the cities of our country and realized their dreams of rights and freedoms through our service and project policy. With the vision of Trkiye’s century in the new century of our republics, we are preparing to launch the most important initiative in our millennial history in our geography, Erdogan said. Drawing attention to the strengthening of Trkiyes’ ties with the Islamic world, the Turkish world, Africa, the Balkans and South Asia, President Erdogan added that relations with Europe, the United States , Russia and China are not neglected either. The Silk Railway, which stretches from London to Beijing and of which Erzurum is one of the main stations, is the product of this broad vision of ours. Erzurum is one of the most important stations in our efforts to make our country a trading and distribution hub for oil and natural gas networks stretching from Asia to Europe. Noting that they have resolved one by one the conflicts and hostilities in the Caucasus which are the biggest obstacles preventing the region from fully unleashing its potential, President Erdogan said: We are laying the foundations for a new era in this region. with our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who liberated Karabakh from occupation. The process will accelerate further when Armenia acts sensibly and moves towards peace, serenity and security. The tunnels and roads linking the Black Sea to Erzurum and our investments in infrastructure integrating Mediterranean ports with the Caucasus are all aimed at seizing this great opportunity. Some of our cities benefited from their shining stars in industry, commerce and tourism with their added value in the first century of our Republic. We will inchallah make Erzurum one of the highest added value cities of Trkiye Century.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.trend.az/world/turkey/3686836.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos