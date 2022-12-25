‘We need to take precautions and stay calm and careful’: PM Modi on Covid spike





Prime Minister Modi said: We are seeing Covid cases increasing in many countries, we need to be careful and wear masks and wash our hands New Delhi: In his last Mann Ki Baat speech of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to remain calm and cautious as there is a spike in covid. He asked everyone to take precautions. Modi said: “Many people are on holiday or will be away over Christmas and New Year. I have urged them to follow protocols such as wearing masks and washing hands to ensure their enjoyment is not not affected by the virus. As the world experiences a spike in covid case once again Prime Minister Modi expressed concern about the situation. He said: “We are seeing Covid cases increasing in many countries around the world. We need to stay safe and wear masks and wash our hands. Prime Minister Modi started his speech by saying that this year India has completed 75 years of independence while Amrit Kaal has started. He said: The year 2022 has been wonderful, India has completed 75 years of independence as Amrit Kaal has begun. India grew rapidly and became the world’s fifth largest economy. This year, India holds the presidency of the G20. Speaking of the G20, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech: This year, India also has the responsibility of chairing the G-20 group. I also talked about this in detail last time. In the year 2023, we must take the enthusiasm of the G-20 to new heights; turn this event into a mass movement. As today is the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees, remembering the great leader, the Prime Minister said that the former Prime Minister has taken India to new heights in all sectors, including education, foreign policy and infrastructure. Speaking about India’s healthcare sector, he said: Over the past few years, we have overcome various challenges in the healthcare sector. We have eradicated smallpox and polio-like diseases in India. From now on, the disease of Kala Azar will also be eradicated. This disease is now only present in 4 districts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Also read: PM Modi, leader of Congress, sends Christmas greetings to the nation Prime Minister Modi also spoke about India’s defense sector. He said the Prime Minister declared 2022 to be the year of Atmanirbhar Bharat with the commissioning of the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. India has been strong in the space, drone and defense sectors. Prime Minister Modi further said: Be it Gujarats Madhavpur fair where Rukmini’s marriage and Lord Krishnas’ relationship with the North East are celebrated or Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, many colors of unity were seen in these festivals. Along with all this, the year 2022 will be remembered for another reason, namely the expansion of the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. The people of the country celebrated unity and solidarity in many ways. Dear readers,

As an independent media platform, we do not take advertisements from governments and corporations. It is you, our readers, who have supported us on our journey to honest and unbiased journalism. Please contribute, so we can continue to do the same in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hwnews.in/news/national/we-need-to-take-precautions-and-remain-calm-careful-pm-modi-on-spike-in-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos