KP CM awaits further directives from Imran Khan on dissolution of assembly





Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Geo News/FileKP CM says the assembly was not dissolved due to the situation in Punjab. Mahmood Khan awaits further directives from Imran Khan. Said he will dissolve the assembly whenever Imran Khan asks him to.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial assembly has not been dissolved, mainly due to developments in Punjab.

The CM said it has yet to receive further instructions from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was not dissolved due to new developments in Punjab. Both assemblies were supposed to be dissolved simultaneously, but this did not happen due to the new political situation in Punjab, CM Khan said.

He said they were waiting for further instructions from the head of the PTI and that we would act whatever instructions he gave us. Mahmood said he would surrender his government as soon as he asked.

Besides Mahmood, the PTI leaders are confident that they will win the general elections in the province based on their performance.

Imran had earlier announced the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies of Punjab and the KP, apparently trying to pressure the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government to hold snap elections in the country.

Imran accused the PDM leaders of evading the elections, saying they knew the PTI would sweep the polls if they stood transparently. In the KP in particular, the entire leadership of the PTI wanted Imran to let the provincial government finish his term as he had initiated a number of projects in the province.

The PTI has a simple majority in the KP Assembly and despite the efforts of some PDM leaders, they could not win the sympathy of the PTI MPAs.

