5th largest economy, G20 presidency…: Prime Minister Modi defines India in 2022 | Latest India News





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country during the 96th Mann Ki Baat, which was also his last episode of 2022. Recalling the various events and highlights of the year, Prime Minister Modi said 2022 was defined by India’s strength. citizens and their cooperation, their determination and the expansion of their success. In 2022, the strength of the people of the country, their cooperation, their determination, their expansion of success were such that it would be difficult to include them all in the “Mann Ki Baat”, he said. The Prime Minister added that the year 2022 was wonderful and inspiring in many ways. This year India celebrated 75 years of independence and Amrit Kal started this year. This year, the country has taken on a new rhythm, all compatriots have done more than one thing, he said. On the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Modi also sent his greetings to the country saying that this day marks the remembrance of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. I send you all my most sincere Christmas wishes, he added. Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the former prime minister’s 98th birthday. He said Vajpayee has taken India to new heights in all areas including education, foreign policy and infrastructure. Referring to the novel Covid-19 outbreak in China and several other countries, Prime Minister Modi urged people not to let their guards down and take precautions. He said wearing masks and washing hands, among other precautionary measures, must be adopted to be safe. Here are India’s achievements highlighted by PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: 1. The achievements of 2022 have created a special place for India in the world. The year meant India attained the status of fifth largest economy in the world, it meant India administered 220 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to set a world record. 2. [The year] 2022 meant that every Indian citizen adopted and lived the Aatmanirbhar Bharat model. This meant the reception of the first Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. This signified India’s rise in the space, drone and research sector.” 3. [The year 2022] signified India’s success in every sphere, be it even in the sports sector like the Commonwealth Games or the victory of our women’s hockey team, our youngsters have shown immense ability. 4. Besides all this, 2022 will be remembered for one more reason. It is the extension of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. In order to celebrate unity and integrity, people organized several events. From Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat to Kashi Tamil Sangaman in Tamil Nadu, these festivals celebrated the myriad colors of unity. 5. Who can forget the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrated in August? These were moments that gave goosebumps to all Indian citizens. Commemorating 75 years of independence, the entire country embraced the Habs during this campaign. More than six million people have even sent selfies with the tricolor. The Amrit Mahotsav will also be celebrated in the same spirit next year as well, and will strengthen the foundation of Amrit Kal. 6. This year, India has also been given the responsibility of chairing the G20. I also talked about it in detail last time. In 2023, we must take the enthusiasm of the G20 to greater heights. We must make this event a mass movement.

