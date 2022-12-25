Mann Ki Baat 96th 2022 Last Narendra Modi Wash hands, wear mask to stay safe, PM Modi advises citizens amid global Covid fear





PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised citizens to follow all Covid-1p protocols, including wearing masks and washing hands regularly to protect themselves from infection. The Prime Minister made the remark in his monthly and the latest 2022 edition of “Mann Ki Baat”. The Prime Minister said: “Right now a lot of people are also in the mood for the holidays. Enjoy these festivals a lot, but also be a bit careful. You also see Corona increasing in many countries around the world, we so we have to take more care of precautions like mask and hand washing.If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance to our enjoyment. The Prime Minister sent his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of the New Year saying that the next edition of the “Mann Ki Baat” will be broadcast in 2023. He said: “We will now meet in 2023. I address my greetings on the occasion of the celebrations of the year. Next year will also be special for India and we must take the country to new heights.” Speaking about the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, “My dear compatriots, now we are slowly moving towards the unprecedented milestone of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. I have received letters from many compatriots, in which they expressed great curiosity about the 100th episode. I would like you to send me your suggestions on what we should talk about in the 100th episode and how to make it special.” PM also talked about a couple from Karnataka who make products from betel fiber. He said, “My friends, a couple from Karnataka is sending many unique products made from betel fiber to the international market. Here is a couple from Shivamogga in Karnataka – Shriman Suresh and his wife Shrimati Maithili. These people make many decorative things ranging from trays, plates, and handbags out of betel fiber. Chappals made from this fiber are also highly valued today. Today, their products are sold in London and other European markets. Voice for locals. pic.twitter.com/RfZYWM5vAl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2022 He said, “My friends, I would also like to inform listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ about ‘Quemashree’ ji, who lives in Gadak district of Karnataka. In the south, ‘Quemshree’ has been continuously engaged over the past Last 25 years.in the mission of reviving the artistic culture of Karnataka.You can imagine how great his Tpasya is!Previously he was associated with the profession of hotel management.But, his attachment to his culture and tradition was so deep that he made it his mission.” The Gadag district of Karnataka finds its place in #MannKiBaat for a very specific reason. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/jnXl2MrfNr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2022 Find out below Health Tools-

