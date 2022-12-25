AFF Cup 2022: Ahead of Brunei v Indonesia, President Jokowi prays for Team Garuda to win again

INDOSPORT.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo has sent his best wishes ahead of the 2022 AFF Cup Group A match between Brunei and Indonesia.

The Brunei vs Indonesia match will be played at Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Malaysia on Monday (26/12/22) at 5:00 PM WIB.

Earlier, the Indonesian national team won the game against Cambodia narrowly, 2-1.

Egy Maulana Vikri and Witan Sulaeman were the players who played the most role in the success of the Indonesian national team by winning the first 3 points.

Meanwhile, Brunei Darussalam haven’t picked up any points, as they have lost the previous two matches.

Moreover, Brunei Darussalam lost with quite a painful scoreline considering they lost five unanswered goals from Thailand. Besides losing to the Philippines, with a score of 5-1.

So, if you look at the results achieved by the previous two teams, the Indonesian national team is on paper to win the match against Brunei Darussalam.

Nevertheless, Joko Widodo continues to pray for the best in the 2022 AFF Cup Group A Week 3 match between Brunei and Indonesia.

“(The Indonesian national team) left for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to compete with Brunei. We are praying for another win,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia.

Apart from this, Joko Widodo also explained the information about the number of spectators attending the upcoming game of the Indonesian national team at the main stadium GBK.