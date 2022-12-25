PM Modi urges people to take precautions as Covid cases rise





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to take precautions to stay safe as Covid cases surged. Addressing her 96 e Mann Ki Baat, he said, At this time, many people are in the mood for holidays. You should enjoy these festivals and occasions a lot, but stay a little vigilant. You also see that the Corona virus is spreading in many countries around the world and that is why we have to be more careful by following precautions such as wearing masks and washing hands. If we are careful, we will be safe and our happiness will not be affected. The Center has stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus given a reported increase in cases in China after the lifting of the zero-Covid policy. Related stories India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets, win Test series 2-0 India won the first test by 188 runs The Prime Minister has chaired meetings and the Center has written to states to put in place adequate measures to deal with any surge. Regarding the health sector, Modi said that over the past few years, India has overcome many major challenges and the credit goes to the will of medical experts, scientists and compatriots. We have eradicated diseases such as smallpox, poliomyelitis and Guinea worm in India, he said, adding that India was also striving to make tuberculosis (TB) free by 2025. Until recently, the scourge of Kala-azar (TB) had spread to more than 50 districts in four states. But now this disease is confined to just four districts in Bihar and Jharkhand. I am sure that the strength and conscience of the people of Bihar-Jharkhand will also help the efforts of the government to eradicate the Kala Azar from these four districts, he noted. In his last Mann Ki Baat of this year, the Prime Minister also noted that the year 2022 has been inspiring for India in many ways. India has carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country is becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, he said. The country has also reached the magic export figure of $400 billion and made further progress in the space, defense and drone sectors. The Prime Minister also highlighted the country’s achievements in sports. This year, India also has the responsibility of chairing the G-20 group… In the year 2023, we must take the enthusiasm of the G-20 to new heights; make this event a mass movement, he added. TO SHARE Copy link

