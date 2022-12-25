Visit Bogor Cathedral Church, Jokowi: Let’s Strengthen Brotherhood!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Church Bogor Cathedral, West Java, Sunday (25/12/2022) to attend Mass Native for the Christian community. According to the follow-up Company, President Jokowi came accompanied by the mayor of Bogor, Bima Arya, dressed in a brown yellow batik with long sleeves. He shook hands and took selfies with the church congregation. The number one in Indonesia also delivered his message on Christmas 2022. “First of all, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023,” he said at the Cathedral Church in Bogor, West Java on Sunday (25/12/2022). Besides, the former governor of DKI Jakarta also felt that devotees felt happy during this year’s Christmas celebration. Accordingly, he also called on Christians to continue to strengthen the harmony and brotherhood of the Republic of Indonesia. “I saw earlier that you are all happy and happy, welcoming Christmas peacefully this year. Let’s continue to strengthen brotherhood, strengthen harmony, for the revival of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, Merry Christmas , God bless us all,” he said. Previously, Jokowi also wished all Christians a Merry Christmas 2022 everywhere via his official Instagram page @Jokowi. In the poster, Jokowi uploaded his congratulations on Christmas Day 2022 with his trademark cat To hear. Through the upload, Jokowi prayed for this Christmas celebration to be peaceful and full of happiness. “My Christian brothers and sisters who rejoice to welcome Christmas wherever you are. May peace, happiness and love always cover our steps,” he wrote, quoted via the Instagram account @Jokowi, on Sunday (25/12/2022). Not wanting to be left behind, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin also wished those celebrating a Merry Christmas. The Vice President advised Christians to continue to spread kindness and compassion towards their fellow citizens, maintain national unity and enhance harmony on Christmas Day 2022. This was said by Ma’ruf Amin in a written statement, in which he also wished Christians in Indonesia a Merry Christmas. “For the Christians of the Fatherland, I wish you a Merry Christmas. May the celebration of Christmas be an expression of your gratitude to Almighty God, who always pours out his gifts for humanity,” he added. . In addition, the Vice President also asked residents celebrating Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 to respect health protocols. “Continue to maintain health protocols, including celebrating this year’s turning point, for the safety of all of us,” Ma’ruf concluded.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20221225/15/1611943/kunjungi-gereja-katedral-bogor-jokowi-ayo-perkuat-persaudaraan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos