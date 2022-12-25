Christmas gift from Jokowi, tax on packages and baskets removed!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a sweet ‘gift’ during this year’s Christmas celebration. The Head of State has finally published a list of the facilities or benefits in kind provided by the office, which are exempt from income tax (PPh), that is to say that no tax is levied . This relaxation is like a Christmas present at the end of the year. Indeed, it can encourage sales and purchases of gifts, deliveries, parcels and Christmas baskets. The rules regarding in-kind facilities are contained in Government Regulation (PP) number 55 of 2022, regarding adjustments to regulations in the field of income tax, which was signed on December 20, 2022. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT This means people don’t have to worry, as gifts such as baskets on religious holidays such as Hari Raya and Christmas are exempt from income tax (PPh). “Exempt from Income Tax for the purpose of reimbursement or compensation in connection with work or services received or obtained in kind and / or enjoyment as provided”, writes article 24 of this PP quoted Sunday (25/ 12/2022). There are five nature types which are exempted from PPh in PP 55/2022. Among them: – Food, foodstuffs, drinks or beverages for all officers. This includes employer-provided food at the workplace, food stamps for mobile workers, and food items for all employees with certain value limits. – Natura planned in certain areas. This form with a certain regional character includes accommodation facilities for workers and their families, health services, education, worship, transport and certain sports. However, this exemption from PPh in kind only applies to certain areas, namely areas with economic potential but with insufficient economic infrastructure and difficult to access by public transport. – Natura which must be provided by the employer within the framework of the safety, health and safety of workers. This includes uniforms. equipment for workplace safety, shuttle facilities for employees, accommodation for crew members and equipment to deal with endemic, pandemic or national disasters. – Natura sourced or financed by the APBN, the APBD or the village budget. Just like the previous rule, anything that comes from public funds is not subject to tax. – Natura with certain types and/or limitations. Gifts or baskets as part of holidays or workplace worship facilities used by all employees are included in certain categories of types and/or limitations that are exempt from PPh. However, the government does not provide certainty in this PP as to the limit value that will be imposed or excluded from PPh objects. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Want to get a special 0% tax from Sri Mulyani? Follow these terms (ha/ha)



