Turkish president’s aide blames unrest in Paris after shooting PKK militants – Reuters





By AFP ISTANBUL: A senior aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday blamed street unrest that gripped Paris after the murder of three Kurds against banned PKK militants. "It's the PKK in France," tweeted Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin, posting images of overturned and burning cars in Paris. "The same terrorist organization you support in Syria," he wrote in apparent reference to the YPG. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies. Ankara is arguing with US and European powers over their support for Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), which it presents as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. It's the PKK in France. The same terrorist organization you support in Syria. The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces over the past 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris. Will you still be silent?pic.twitter.com/5Tv72bPnnn brahim kaln (@ikalin1) December 25, 2022 The YPG has played a central role in the US-led campaign against the Islamic State group's jihadists in Syria. It is not proscribed as a terrorist organization by either the United States or the European Union – an issue of constant tension in their relations with NATO member Turkey. "The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces over the past 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris. Will you still remain silent?" Kalin wrote. The street protest erupted on Friday after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, killing three people. A source close to the case told AFP that the shooter confessed to investigators that he was racist. Some of those who joined the protests that followed chanted slogans mentioning the PKK.

