



1. What was significant about July 19? a) Temperatures in London reached 40°C for the first time. b) World population exceeded eight billion for the first time. c) Harry Styles allegedly spat on his co-star Chris Pines’ lap at the premiere of Olivia Wildes’ Dont Worry Darling. Getty Images 2. Who or what is JWST? a) Justin Welbys Spunky Thermometer, a Liverpudlian neo-punk band expanded by Paul McCartney from the Glastonbury scene. b) Joint Web Stock Traders, a cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed and cost investors millions. c) The James Webb Space Telescope, which began capturing very sharp images of the universe (and was renamed The Jellyscope Wellyscope Spacey Telescope on Twitter). the edge of a young star forming region near NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), this image reveals previously obscured star birth zones, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI / PA 3. In a bid to avert Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Emmanuel Macron sat down to a social distance meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. How long is the table they were sitting at? a) Four meters b) Five meters c) Six meters PA 4. Which sports star said it was a taboo subject. He arrives and I start to cry. I think the only person I really went with was my therapist, and about what? a) Ronnie OSullivan, roughly equaling Stephen Hendrys’ record of seven World Snooker Championship titles. b) Serena Williams, on her retirement. c) Chloe Kelly, on her shirtless celebration after scoring the England Lionesses’ winning goal against Germany in the Euro 2022 final. England’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring (Joe Giddens/PA) / PA wire 5. The UK has had three Prime Ministers this year, who were 1.75m, 1.70m and 1.65m respectively. Who is the shortest? a)Boris Johnson b) Liz Truss c) Rishi Sunak Former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson backed an amendment to remove a ban on new onshore wind farms (Yui Mok/PA) / PA wire 6. What did the Merriam-Webster and Collins English dictionaries respectively choose as the words of the year? a) Gaslighting and permacrisis b) Goblin mode and alarm clock c) Metaverse and Platty Orders 7. Who issued a public apology on TikTok, saying they were so upset and embarrassed, and for what? a) Adele, for the delay in performances at her residence in Las Vegas. b) Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, for allegedly jumping the queue to see the queen lying in state. c) Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. AFP via Getty Images 8. What fashion trend has Margot Robbie helped go viral this year? a) Balenciagas trash bag at $1,790. b) Copernis vaporized dress. c) Barbie core. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures 9. Why did Piet Mondrians 1941 painting New York City 1 make headlines? a) Just Stop Oil protesters threw tomato soup on it. b) It was auctioned for a record $149.24 million at Christies during the sale of the art collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allens. c) He had been hanging upside down for 75 years. Two protesters who threw canned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London on Friday October 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, who want the UK government to stop new projects oil and gas companies, activists said threw two cans of Heinz tomato soup at the oil paint on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespassing. (Just Stop Oil via AP) / PA 10. Where was the sentence hanging like a little chipolata, shaved, runny, lasts five minutes read aloud and who was it referring to? a) The Rooney libel suit against Vardy Wagatha Christie; Peter Andre. b) The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard libel suit; Elon Musk. c) The sentencing hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell; Prince Andrew. Pennsylvania 11. Battersea Power Station opened as a leisure and shopping destination on October 14, 39 years after ceasing to generate electricity and 64 years after its completion. How many bricks were used to build it? a) Five million b) Six million c) Seven million Reuters 12. Which of these Saturday Night Lives women has Pete Davidson not dated (so far) this year? a) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian. b) Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. c) Finnish Prime Minister and dance enthusiast Sanna Marin. Getty Images for W magazine 13. How much has been spent on British government policy in Rwanda without a single asylum seeker being deported there? a) 120 million b) 200 million c) 37 billion Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has restricted the release of a small set of documents from the Dawn Sturgess investigation (Danny Lawson/PA) / PA wire 14. What movie released in 2022 featured an alternate universe where everyone had hot dogs for their fingers? a) Top Gun: Maverick b) Downton Abbey: a new era c) Everything everywhere all at once AFP via Getty Images 15. Which group of workers is on strike because their demands for a 5% raise above the RPI inflation measure have not been met? a) Railway workers b) Nurses c) Postal workers NHS nurses hold placards during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas’ Hospital / Reuters 16. Women started cutting their hair in protest this year. Against what? a) The United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision which granted federal protection to the right to abortion. b) Iran’s hijab laws and the death of Mahsa Amini while being held in a rehabilitation center by the country’s morality police. c) The anti-feminist agenda of Yoon Suk-yeol’s government in South Korea. UGC/AFP via Getty Images 17. What was the best-selling book of 2022? a) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover. b) The Bullet That Missed: A Murder Club Thursday Mystery by Richard Osman. c) The Seven Moons of Mali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka. Shehan Karunatilaka / AFP via Getty Images 18. What did Elon Musk bring to Twitter HQ on his first visit after buying the platform? a) An air fryer b) A sink c) Monkeypox Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter chief once he finds a successor (Yui Mok/PA) / PA wire 19. What was the DART and why did it make headlines in September? a) This is the brand of tractor that Tory MP Neil Parish claimed to be looking for on his phone, which led him to accidentally watch pornography in the House of Commons. b) This is the spacecraft that Nasa crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos 6.8 million miles from Earth to see if it would deviate its course (which it did). c) It was the US government agency that recovered countless classified documents from Donald Trump’s property at Mar-a-Lago. 20. It is expected that next year the UK will see 325,000 cases of what? a) Newspaper articles about the Harry and Meghans Netflix series. b) Piers Morgan tweets about Cristiano Ronaldo. c) Discharges of sewage by water companies to UK beaches. TVI Answers: 1. One, 2.C, 3.C, 4.B, 5.B 6. One 7. One 8.C 9.C 10. One 11.B 12.C 13. One 14.C 15.B 16.B 17. One 18.B 19.B 20.C

