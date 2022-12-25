India became fifth largest economy this year, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, latest Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: The Prime Minister addressed the country during the 96th Mann Ki Baat on Sunday and said that this year India had become the world’s fifth largest economy.

“The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of independence as ‘Amrit Kaal’ began. India rose rapidly and became the world’s fifth largest economy, and reached the incredible record of 220 crores of vaccines and crossed the $400 billion mark in exports,” Prime Minister Modi said in the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio program by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19 as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

In his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ show of the year, Modi said many people are on vacation or will leave over Christmas and New Year and urged them to follow protocols such as wearing masks and washing hands to ensure that their enjoyment is not negatively affected by the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birthday and said his contribution to India was indelible.

He also spoke about the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and hailed the launch of INS Vikrant.

The commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion during India’s 75 years of independence and signifies the country’s confidence and prowess.

This indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country’s technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India’s self-sufficiency to produce a warplane carrier will bolster the country’s defense indigenization programs and the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed its fourth and final phase of sea trials last month. With the construction of “Vikrant”, India has joined a select group of nations with the niche capability to design and build an aircraft carrier locally.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700, including specialized cabins to accommodate female officers.

INS Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with a range of around 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 meters long, 62 meters wide and has a height of 59 meters. Her keel was laid in 2009.

Later in his address, he also highlighted the country’s responsibility to chair the G20 summit this year.

“This year, India was also granted the prestigious responsibility of chairing the G20 group. I had also discussed it in detail last time,” he said.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

On December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented. In his blog post, Prime Minister Modi said that India will strive to promote a universal sense of unity and that its priorities will be set not only in consultation with G20 partners but also with southern countries. .

He stressed that today’s big challenges, such as climate change, terrorism and pandemics, cannot be solved by fighting each other but by acting together.

“India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive,” he wrote.

Citing the theme – “One Land, One Family, One Future”, Prime Minister Modi said India’s G20 Presidency will strive to promote this universal sense of unity. “It’s not just a slogan. It takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to understand,” he said.

Writing for the South-South Research Initiative (SSRI) think tank, Farjana Sharmin noted that India has finally had the opportunity to execute its global vision and grand strategy, and second, the South Asian region will benefit from India’s leadership in the G-20.

Prime Minister Modi also sent his Christmas greetings.

He said, “Today is the day to remember the teachings of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated with great fervor all over the world. I send my sincere greetings to everyone.

